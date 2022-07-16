Emily Engstler with an Assist vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota LynxLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Emily Engstler (Indiana Fever) with an Assist vs. Minnesota Lynx, 07/15/2022
Emily Engstler (Indiana Fever) with an Assist vs. Minnesota Lynx, 07/15/2022
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was livid that the Phoenix Mercury star wasn't whistled for the "egregious" foul.
The first-year WNBA head coach has a unique perspective given her previous role as an assistant coach for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs.
When Becky Hammon knew it was time to leave the NBA last winter after being an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs for eight seasons, she was faced with a tough choice. “It was either going to be Vegas or New York,” the Aces coach said recently after a practice in New York.
It is five months now into WNBA star Brittney Griner’s captivity in Russia, one the U.S. State Department has called a “wrongful detention,” and awareness spikes anew — but oddly, dubiously, ironically — thanks to basketball’s biggest star still, LeBron James.
Brittney Griner returned to Russian court on Friday. At one point from inside the defendant's cage, the WNBA star held up a photo of fellow players wearing her name and No. 42 during Sunday’s All-Star Game.
Coming out of All-Star, we're at a solid spot to reset and reassess the favorites, playoff race, MVP candidates and what we're watching in the final month of the season.
After she pleaded guilty to drug charges in Russia, Brittney Griner's defense team told the court that the WNBA player has a marijuana prescription from a doctor.
Yahoo Sports talked to the Sky's Candace Parker and Sparks' Chiney Ogwumike exclusively after Thursday's game.
STORY: U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner's lawyers have told a Russian court she was prescribed medical cannabis in the United States for a chronic injury.That's according to a Reuters journalist at the courtroom on Friday (July 15) .The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star's defense team submitted documents arguing she "inadvertently" brought the vape cartridges into Russia - and had a permit issued in the state of Arizona for use of the drug.Charge d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Elizabeth Rood, spoke after the fourth hearing in the trial."I won't go into details about the proceedings, but I only say that in hearings yesterday and today what became very clear is the tremendous amount of respect and admiration both in the U.S. and here in Russia, where Miss Griner was playing basketball for seven years - not only for her professional achievements but for character and integrity. And I will emphasise again the commitment of the United States government at the very highest levels to bring home safely Brittney Griner and all U.S. citizens wrongfully detained."Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil.She has pleaded guilty to drugs charges, which carry a prison sentence of up to ten years.Griner has said she did not intend to break the law, and U.S. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. is doing everything it can to secure her release.The Kremlin has downplayed the idea of a prisoner exchange, saying it is premature to discuss the possibility of swapping Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, for a Russian imprisoned in the United States.Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury in the United States, was scheduled to play for Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg in the off-season - a common move for WNBA players.
Tiffany & Co. crafted the 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP trophy, sources confirmed to Insider, but that didn't stop fans for mistaking it for an $18 trinket.
KHIMKI, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian basketball club director gave evidence in support of U.S. Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star Brittney Griner on Thursday in her third appearance in a Russian court on drugs charges carrying a possible jail sentence of up to 10 years. Griner, the two-time Olympic gold medalist who has played in Russia during offseasons since 2014, was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were allegedly found in her baggage.
WNBA star Brittney Griner was to appear in a Moscow court again after pleading guilty to drug charges. 7-Eleven is offering a $100,000 reward for information about a masked gunman who robbed six of its stories in Southern California and killed two people in the process. And Netflix is adding commercials, with less expensive subscriptions.
Proceedings resumed Friday in Russia for American basketball star Brittney Griner, who pleaded guilty last week to drug charges.
With the All-Star break in the rear view mirror and a month until the regular season finales, Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley looks at the title favorites, MVP contenders and more.
Led by Diana Taurasis 29 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks, the Mercury defeated the Mystics, 80-75. Skylar Diggins-Smith added 24 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists for the Mercury in the victory, while Elena Delle Donne tallied 19 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists for the Mystics in the losing effort. The Mercury improve to 11-15 on the season, while the Mystics fall to 15-11.
Freeing the WNBA star from Russian detention may mean having to concede to a steep price from Moscow.
WNBA star Brittney Griner is expected to appear in a Russian court after pleading guilty to drug charges earlier this month. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.
Brittney Griner's drug possession trial resumed Thursday with the head of the Russian club she plays for in the offseason and a teammate from that squad testifying in support of her character and what the WNBA star has meant for women's basketball in the country. Griner, who pleaded guilty last week, did not testify as expected at the third day of the trial. Griner was arrested at the Russian capital's Sheremetyevo Airport when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage.
American WNBA star Brittney Griner was back in court in Russia on Thursday, her first court appearance after pleading guilty to drug possession. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joined the stream with an update.
Is Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey overrated because he can't stay on the field? ESPN's Chris Canty believes so.