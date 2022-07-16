Emily Engstler with an Assist vs. Minnesota Lynx

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Lynx
    Minnesota Lynx
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Emily Engstler (Indiana Fever) with an Assist vs. Minnesota Lynx, 07/15/2022

Recommended Stories

  • Diana Taurasi kicked a fellow WNBA legend in the stomach, and she wasn't whistled for the 'egregious' foul

    Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was livid that the Phoenix Mercury star wasn't whistled for the "egregious" foul.

  • Becky Hammon says WNBA team travel on commercial flights needs 'to be changed immediately'

    The first-year WNBA head coach has a unique perspective given her previous role as an assistant coach for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs.

  • Becky Hammon thriving in 1st season as WNBA coach of Aces

    When Becky Hammon knew it was time to leave the NBA last winter after being an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs for eight seasons, she was faced with a tough choice. “It was either going to be Vegas or New York,” the Aces coach said recently after a practice in New York.

  • Why LeBron James (of all people) chiming in on Brittney Griner’s Russia detention is ironic | Opinion

    It is five months now into WNBA star Brittney Griner’s captivity in Russia, one the U.S. State Department has called a “wrongful detention,” and awareness spikes anew — but oddly, dubiously, ironically — thanks to basketball’s biggest star still, LeBron James.

  • Brittney Griner’s lawyer says WNBA star was prescribed cannabis

    Brittney Griner returned to Russian court on Friday. At one point from inside the defendant's cage, the WNBA star held up a photo of fellow players wearing her name and No. 42 during Sunday’s All-Star Game.

  • WNBA stretch run: Playoff outlook, MVP race between A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, title favorites

    Coming out of All-Star, we're at a solid spot to reset and reassess the favorites, playoff race, MVP candidates and what we're watching in the final month of the season.

  • Brittney Griner's Lawyers Tell Russian Court She Was Prescribed Medical Marijuana

    After she pleaded guilty to drug charges in Russia, Brittney Griner's defense team told the court that the WNBA player has a marijuana prescription from a doctor.

  • WNBA: Candace Parker on balance with the Sky; Chiney Ogwumike on dual role as player and TV analyst

    Yahoo Sports talked to the Sky's Candace Parker and Sparks' Chiney Ogwumike exclusively after Thursday's game.

  • Lawyers tell Russian court Griner had medical cannabis

    STORY: U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner's lawyers have told a Russian court she was prescribed medical cannabis in the United States for a chronic injury.That's according to a Reuters journalist at the courtroom on Friday (July 15) .The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star's defense team submitted documents arguing she "inadvertently" brought the vape cartridges into Russia - and had a permit issued in the state of Arizona for use of the drug.Charge d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Elizabeth Rood, spoke after the fourth hearing in the trial."I won't go into details about the proceedings, but I only say that in hearings yesterday and today what became very clear is the tremendous amount of respect and admiration both in the U.S. and here in Russia, where Miss Griner was playing basketball for seven years - not only for her professional achievements but for character and integrity. And I will emphasise again the commitment of the United States government at the very highest levels to bring home safely Brittney Griner and all U.S. citizens wrongfully detained."Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil.She has pleaded guilty to drugs charges, which carry a prison sentence of up to ten years.Griner has said she did not intend to break the law, and U.S. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. is doing everything it can to secure her release.The Kremlin has downplayed the idea of a prisoner exchange, saying it is premature to discuss the possibility of swapping Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, for a Russian imprisoned in the United States.Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury in the United States, was scheduled to play for Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg in the off-season - a common move for WNBA players.

  • Kelsey Plum accepted a comically tiny WNBA All-Star MVP trophy, and even her teammates mocked its size

    Tiffany & Co. crafted the 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP trophy, sources confirmed to Insider, but that didn't stop fans for mistaking it for an $18 trinket.

  • Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in drugs trial

    KHIMKI, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian basketball club director gave evidence in support of U.S. Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star Brittney Griner on Thursday in her third appearance in a Russian court on drugs charges carrying a possible jail sentence of up to 10 years. Griner, the two-time Olympic gold medalist who has played in Russia during offseasons since 2014, was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were allegedly found in her baggage.

  • Another day in Moscow court for Brittney Griner: CBS News Flash July 14, 2022

    WNBA star Brittney Griner was to appear in a Moscow court again after pleading guilty to drug charges. 7-Eleven is offering a $100,000 reward for information about a masked gunman who robbed six of its stories in Southern California and killed two people in the process. And Netflix is adding commercials, with less expensive subscriptions.

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner trial resumes in Russia

    Proceedings resumed Friday in Russia for American basketball star Brittney Griner, who pleaded guilty last week to drug charges.

  • All In Orange - What to watch for in the WNBA’s final month

    With the All-Star break in the rear view mirror and a month until the regular season finales, Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley looks at the title favorites, MVP contenders and more.

  • Game Recap: Mercury 80, Mystics 75

    Led by Diana Taurasis 29 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks, the Mercury defeated the Mystics, 80-75. Skylar Diggins-Smith added 24 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists for the Mercury in the victory, while Elena Delle Donne tallied 19 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists for the Mystics in the losing effort. The Mercury improve to 11-15 on the season, while the Mystics fall to 15-11.

  • What will it take to bring Brittney Griner home?

    Freeing the WNBA star from Russian detention may mean having to concede to a steep price from Moscow.

  • Brittney Griner to appear in Russian court after pleading guilty to charges

    WNBA star Brittney Griner is expected to appear in a Russian court after pleading guilty to drug charges earlier this month. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.

  • WNBA's Griner gets support at trial from character witnesses

    Brittney Griner's drug possession trial resumed Thursday with the head of the Russian club she plays for in the offseason and a teammate from that squad testifying in support of her character and what the WNBA star has meant for women's basketball in the country. Griner, who pleaded guilty last week, did not testify as expected at the third day of the trial. Griner was arrested at the Russian capital's Sheremetyevo Airport when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage.

  • Brittney Griner appears in Russian court after pleading guilty

    American WNBA star Brittney Griner was back in court in Russia on Thursday, her first court appearance after pleading guilty to drug possession. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joined the stream with an update.

  • Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey ranked as NFL’s 2nd-most overrated player

    Is Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey overrated because he can't stay on the field? ESPN's Chris Canty believes so.