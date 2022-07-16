Emily Engstler with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx
Emily Engstler (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 07/15/2022
The Phoenix Mercury aren't afraid to play a physical brand of basketball at home. Thursday night it got borderline out of hand.
As NBA summer league winds down in Las Vegas and teams begin making plans to finish up and leave this coming weekend, some players might have done better than most in showing their potential. Paolo Banchero was stellar for Orlando. Chet Holmgren was exceptional for Oklahoma City.
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was livid that the Phoenix Mercury star wasn't whistled for the "egregious" foul.
The first-year WNBA head coach has a unique perspective given her previous role as an assistant coach for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs.
When Becky Hammon knew it was time to leave the NBA last winter after being an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs for eight seasons, she was faced with a tough choice. “It was either going to be Vegas or New York,” the Aces coach said recently after a practice in New York.
It is five months now into WNBA star Brittney Griner’s captivity in Russia, one the U.S. State Department has called a “wrongful detention,” and awareness spikes anew — but oddly, dubiously, ironically — thanks to basketball’s biggest star still, LeBron James.
"I can see why" sounds harsh.
Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles were teammates at the Olympics.
Check out a few possible Donovan Mitchell trade packages the Jazz should consider.
A video of a Chinese child basketball player showcasing his skills has gone viral, with netizens drawing comparisons between the young baller and NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Throughout the clip, which has over 57,000 likes since being uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday, it is clear that the Chinese youngster modeled his game after Stephen Curry’s deadly offensive arsenal, displaying everything from underhand floaters to shifty step-back jump shots. The video has garnered various reactions from basketball fans, with many commenting on the player’s Curry-esque skills and one even hailing him as the “Szechuan Chef Curry.”
There are "rumblings" around NBA circles that after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant would want to return to the Warriors.
Jonathan Kuminga unleashed one of his patented poster dunks during Friday's summer league game against the Thunder.
LeBron is far from the first Black athlete to hear racist comments in Boston.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are waiving guard Duane Washington and waiving and stretching the three players who arrived in the Boston trade for Malcolm Brogdon: Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and Nik Stauskas, sources tell ESPN. That'll create the cap ...
At this point of the offseason, who is most likely to stand in the way of Steph Curry and the Warriors securing back-to-back titles?
The Knicks' first request was for six first-round picks plus players, according to a report.
Kids nowadays dont want to just shoot like Steph Curry, they want to celebrate like him too.
Steph Curry reminisced on a Kobe Bryant memory he'll likely never forget.
The Mercury recovered from a 15-point first-quarter deficit to take down the Mystics, 80-75.
Steph Curry spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole for an exclusive interview during the American Century Championship golf tournament.