Emily Engstler with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream

The sports world has been relatively quiet after a leaked draft opinion showed the Supreme Court could very well overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that expanded access to abortion. But the WNBA is among the few to have done so, with a statement citing the league’s belief that “all women have the right to autonomy over their bodies and fair and equal access to health care.” The league’s Atlanta Dream also came out in support of Roe, as did a number of players and coaches. Athletes