Emily Engstler with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream
The Packers roster is down to 89 players after waiving rookie OL Jahmir Johnson with an injury settlement on Tuesday.
Seven-year-old Talaya Crawford lost her shoe at the beginning of a track race – but that didn't slow her down, literally. She quickly put her shoe back on and sped up to the other runners and ended up winning the race. Her dad, professional boxer Terence Crawford, posted video of the astounding race on Instagram, and it went viral. "She just doesn't have a clue how much she just motivated me," he wrote.
Best friends from their days as UConn teammates, Bird and Taurasi have gone on to become two of the greatest players in the history of the WNBA.
New Sparks president Vanessa Shay will be tasked with boosting the team to new business success while contending in a crowded sports market.
The United States said on Tuesday that Russia barred the U.S. Embassy from visiting detained WNBA star Brittney Griner multiple times in May. “#AMBSullivan: For the third time in a month, Russian authorities have denied an Embassy visit to detained U.S. citizen Brittney Griner. This is unacceptable. We call on @mfa_russia to provide timely consular…
"This proves Brittney is being used as a political bargaining chip."
"We thought at some point she could do what she is doing now, but in no way did we plan for it to show in her first four games," the Dream's GM said.
The secretary of state told Cherelle Griner that her wife's release is a top priority. Russia has extended the basketball star's pretrial detention.
The sports world has been relatively quiet after a leaked draft opinion showed the Supreme Court could very well overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that expanded access to abortion. But the WNBA is among the few to have done so, with a statement citing the league’s belief that “all women have the right to autonomy over their bodies and fair and equal access to health care.” The league’s Atlanta Dream also came out in support of Roe, as did a number of players and coaches. Athletes
No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard led the Atlanta Dream to a second win over the Indiana Fever already this season.
DeWanna Bonner made her season debut for Connecticut and scored 12 of her 16 points in the decisive first half and the Sun beat the New York Liberty 92-65 on Tuesday night. Natasha Heideman had a season-high 15 points, Brionna Jones scored 14, Jonquel Jones 13 and Alyssa Thomas had 12 points and four steals.
The 2020 WNBA MVP hugged the young fan and signed her jerseys during a heartwarming interaction after the Las Vegas Aces took on the Dream in Atlanta.
Sjerven's minutes make her just the fourth player in Summit League history to appear in the WNBA regular season.
