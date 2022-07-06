Emily Engstler with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm
Emily Engstler (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 07/05/2022
Orlando Robinson (Miami Heat) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 07/05/2022
Serbian forward Nikola Jovic scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Miami Heat beat the Golden State Warriors 94-70 on Day 3 of the California Classic on Tuesday. Jovic, the No. 27 overall pick, was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and shot 9 of 16 overall. Six of his rebounds were on the offensive end, helping the Heat to a 47-23 edge on the glass.
Grambling State University announced Tuesday the termination of of volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas after internal investigation.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks bad news is good for business. If so, Tuesday was a pretty good day for business. The Cowboys are facing criticism for unveiling on Twitter a partnership with Black Rifle Coffee Company. Via the Associated Press, the company’s products include AK-47 Espresso, Silencer Smooth, and Murdered Out. The Cowboys posted [more]
Conference realignment rumors: Phil Knight wants Oregon in THIS conference...
The latest shakeup in college football has every administrator trying to figure out their next move.
It appears the Big 12 is not done with expansion.
If the SEC is looking for a response to the Big Ten's addition of USC and UCLA, here are 10 schools that they should consider.
Browns QB Baker Mayfield may not have much of a choice in his immediate playing future. But if he does, he may want to steer clear of the Panthers in 2022.
The Big 12 could secure its future by becoming the top basketball conference.
Nick Kyrgios is facing yet another warning from Wimbledon officials after breaking the All England Club’s strict dress code and then declaring that “I do what I want”.
Rory McIlroy has told his friend Ian Poulter that he was wrong to take his home circuit to court in order to be reinstated in this week's Scottish Open, saying that such action by the Saudi rebels will only fuel "resentment" among the pros on the traditional tours.
The biggest winner won't be known until the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving scenarios play out. But there are some early winners/losers in NBA free agency.
See what Tom Brady told Mike Evans just before he announced his return from a brief retirement earlier this offseason
Ohio State recently picked up a crystal ball prediction for one of their top targets. #GoBucks
The Big Ten reportedly has its eyes set on four additional teams for expansion
Kendrick Perkins gave what might be one of the most fascinating takes on the Kevin Durant trade rumors since the Nets star's request became public last week.
Conference realignment seems imminent at this point. We ranked the 20 most likely teams we think will join a super conference next.
According to USA TODAY's MLB insider Bob Nightengale, "several executives" expect Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts to sign with this National League team if he becomes a free agent next offseason.
The wide receiver position will be in the spotlight come Packers training camp. We break down the position by category.