Emily Ellson brings experience , excitement as JM's new volleyball coach

Apr. 11—ROCHESTER — After 14 years as a Rochester Mayo assistant volleyball coach to Deb Frederick, Emily Ellson is venturing out on her own.

The 35-year-old Ellson has accepted the head coaching position at John Marshall, replacing Bailey Brand.

Brand stepped down after two years on the job, the Rockets going 23-26 under her direction, 13-12 this past season.

Frederick is one of the most respected and successful volleyball coaches in the Big Nine Conference. Ellson plans to bring much of her approach and wisdom to JM.

"I'm excited about this," said Ellson, who is a first-year Instructional and Success Coach at John Marshall after previously working in the Right Fit teaching program at Riverside Elementary School. "I want to bring all the things I learned from all the coaches that I was blessed to work with at Mayo. I want to bring all of my experiences with me to our student-athletes."

Ellson is excited not just about this new coaching venture, but about John Marshall period. She considers the direction and vibe of the school to be soaring.

Being able to both coach and work there as an instruction coach is an ideal fit for Ellson. She'd watched health teacher Frederick do the same things for years at Mayo and knows the advantages of day-to-day contact with student-athletes.

Federick considers relationships with players as vital to running a strong program. Ellson is pleased that she's going to get a similar opportunity at John Marshall as a full-time member of its instructional staff.

"It is relationships, on and off the court, that have always been so important to Deb," Ellson said. "Learning about people outside of volleyball really helps the team culture."

A 2007 graduate of St. Charles High School, Ellson was a three-sport athlete there — volleyball, basketball, softball. She then went on to play four years of volleyball at Luther College.

She has maintained her enthusiasm for volleyball ever since and wants that to rub off on her players.

"Volleyball has been a big part of my life," Ellson said. "I've made a ton of great friends and memories through it. I want to bring that to my student-athletes. I want to help them leave a legacy in this JM program, to build things so everyone wants to come back and watch them play (after they graduate)."

Ellson's hope is that JM volleyball will soon be able to compete with fellow strong Rochester volleyball programs Mayo and Century, who've continually finished near the top of the Big Nine Conference and all of Section 1, Class 4A.

She believes things are in place to make that happen.

"I am excited about our youth programs and our numbers," Ellson said. "I'm excited that there is an excitement about JM volleyball. I want to help these kids grow."

John Marshall Activities Director Brian Ihrke is confident that his school has made a great hire.

"We're really excited to have Emily, just knowing her track record and her work ethic when she was at Mayo," Ihrke said. "And it will be great to have another coach working in the building."