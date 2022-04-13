Emily Bridges row escalates as sponsor withdraws from British Cycling event due to transgender policy

Cycling shadows - Emily Bridges row escalates as key sponsor withdraws from British Cycling event in protest at policy - GETTY IMAGES

The row over Emily Bridges competing in women’s cycling races has intensified after a key sponsor withdrew their backing for one of British Cycling’s National Road Series events in protest at its suspension of its transgender policy.

Pete Stanton has pulled funding from June’s Women’s CiCLE Classic, as well as the Junior CiCLE Classic, putting their futures in jeopardy.

Stanton, a safety engineer for design, engineering and project management consultancy Atkins, a finance director of the Safety and Reliability Society, and a British Cycling accredited marshal and ride leader, accused the governing body of suspending its transgender policy without consultation.

Bridges had been awaiting clearance from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to switch from racing in men’s events but British Cycling’s decision prevented her doing so pending a review of its own policy.

Stanton, whose Twitter profile indicates a preference to be addressed by the pronouns “They/Them”, was instrumental in the 2016 creation of the Women’s CiCLE Classic, past winners of which include Olympic champion Katie Archibald.

According to CiCLE Classics Race Director Colin Clews, that included providing funding of around £30,000 per year.

Stanton said: “Whilst fully supportive of women’s sport, I also have many friends and colleagues within the transgender community whom I feel that I would be letting down if I did not make a stand to show my support for their rights.

“This is not the first case of a transgender rider competing under UCI rules, or even as part of an official UCI team, and to arbitrarily change that position based on one individual case, I find totally unacceptable.

“I am desperately saddened by the Emily Bridges case and the actions that it has prompted me to take. I sincerely hope that a satisfactory resolution to her case and that of similar cases in the future can be quickly found in the interests of all parties involved, and sport in general.”

Story continues

Stanton withdrew support days after the Telegraph was told fears over sponsors’ reaction had discouraged leading women’s riders from publicly voicing opposition to competing against trans rivals.

Two groups campaigning for sex-based rights on Wednesday announced they had made an offer to step in and sponsor this year’s Women’s CiCLE Classic.

Dr Emma Hilton, a director of Sex Matters, said: “Fairness in sports is integral, and female cyclists need their own races that exclude males.”

Dr Nicola Williams, director of Fair Play for Women, said: “Support for women’s sport should not be conditional on the inclusion of some males, no matter how they identify. We believe there should be a place for everyone in sport, but fair competition for women depends on keeping it female-only.”

Victoria Hood, manager of the Jadan Vive le Velo women’s race team, said: “It was imperative to save this exceptional race and ensure fairness for females.”

Clews told the Telegraph he was considering the offer but wanted to avoid the event becoming “politicised”.

He also said British Cycling had agreed to provide £9,000 towards the cost of putting it on.