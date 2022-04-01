Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges breaks silence to demand 'urgent answers' over racing ban

Emily Bridges

Emily Bridges, the transgender cyclist who was blocked from racing against Laura Kenny in Saturday’s National Omnium Championships, has called for urgent answers from cycling’s governing bodies.

Speaking publicly for the first time since her entry was accepted and then abruptly refused on Wednesday night, Bridges said that she comfortably met the required testosterone levels and outlined her heartfelt desire to race. “No one should have to choose between being who they are, and participating in the sport that they love,” she said.

“I am an athlete and I just want to race competitively again, within the regulations set by British Cycling and UCI after careful consideration of the research around transgender athletes.

“I have provided both British Cycling and UCI with medical evidence that I meet the eligibility criteria for transgender female cyclists, including that my testosterone level has been far below the limit prescribed by the regulations for the last 12 months.

“I am in contact with British Cycling and UCI requesting clarity around my alleged ineligibility, and I hope that they will reconsider their decision in line with the regulations.”

Bridges, whose testosterone levels had fallen well below the 5nmol/L limit during the past year, was also left out of British Cycling’s squad for the Nations Cup on Friday after initially making the longlist.

It is understood that the UCI wants to refer Bridges’ case to an expert panel during a six-week window. The UCI have been separately speaking to other sports governing bodies about introducing new transgender guidance.

Bridges, who was a former British junior champion, finished second from last at the Welsh men’s road race championships last year after treatment to suppress her testosterone but won the men's points race at the British Universities' Championships in Glasgow in February. She also used her statement to criticise her treatment by sections of the media.

“I’ve been relentlessly harassed and demonised by those with a specific agenda to push,” said the 21-year-old. “I’ve had to deactivate my social media to prevent targeted abuse I am receiving, and block websites to stop seeing them. This is despite the fact I have not yet raced in the female category. I have been judged despite a total lack of evidence against me, purely because I am trans.”