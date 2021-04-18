Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: How to watch Formula One race online and on TV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sports Staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton will bid to fend off the threat of an increasingly quick Red Bull car in the second race of the Formula One season this Sunday.

Hamilton was pushed to the wire in the opening race in Bahrain last month, producing a driving masterclass to hold off the Dutch driver during a captivating finish, with the Mercedes driver admitting afterwards that the Red Bull car poses a far greater threat this season. “It is only race one, and we don’t know what the future holds,” he said. “With the pace Red Bull have they could be ahead a lot more, but we are going to work as hard as we can to stay close.”

Follow Emilia Romanga GP LIVE

That message was echoed by Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who admitted Mercedes are now “the hunters, not the ones to be hunted”. He said: “Already in (pre-season) testing we saw that we were on the back foot against Red Bull and the first race confirmed that we’re behind.”

The seven-time champion held his ground against Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen once again in qualifying yesterday to clinch the 99th pole position of his career by just 0.035 seconds with “the most perfect lap”.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The race will begin at 2pm BST on Sunday 18 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 with coverage beginning at 12.30pm.

Full grid

1) Lewis Hamilton

2) Sergio Perez

3) Max Verstappen

4) Charles Leclerc

5) Pierre Gasly

6) Daniel Ricciardo

7) Lando Norris

8) Valtteri Bottas

9) Esteban Ocon

10) Lance Stroll

Knocked out in Q2

11) Carlos Sainz

12) George Russell

13) Sebastian Vettel

14) Nicholas Latifi

15) Fernando Alonso

Knocked out in Q1

16) Kimi Raikkonen

17) Antonio Giovinazzi

18) Mick Schumacher

19 Nikita Mazepin

20) Yuki Tsunoda

Track information

Laps: 63

Distance: 309.049km

Race lap record: Lewis Hamilton - 1:15.484

Previous winner: Lewis Hamilton

Read More

‘We’re heading in the right direction’, Stanway says after Lioness loss to Canada

Build-up to the Emilia Romagna GP as Hamilton starts on pole

Miami to make F1 debut from 2022 under 10-year deal

Recommended Stories

  • Blow for Max Verstappen as his Red Bull breaks down in second practice

    Verstappen lost valuable running time and had to watch on as Mercedes dominated the session in Imola.

  • Formula One announces 10-year agreement to race in Miami from 2022

    A 10-year deal to race at the Hard Rock Stadium was confirmed ahead of Sunday’s Emilia-Romagna GP.

  • Hamilton earns 99th career pole at Emilia Romagna GP

    Lewis Hamilton claimed his 99th career pole position in qualifying Saturday for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez starting alongside the seven-time world champion's Mercedes at Imola.

  • Soccer: Messi fires Barca to Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao

    Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday to win the trophy for a record-extending 31st time with all the goals coming in the last half an hour. Antoine Griezmann put a dominant Barca side ahead on the hour when he turned in a cross from Frenkie de Jong, who doubled the Catalans' lead three minutes later. Messi suffered some rough tackles from Athletic but got his revenge with a spectacular goal in the 68th, tearing his way through the defence down the right wing and combining with De Jong before dancing around another defender to slot home.

  • Alex Ovechkin with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers

    Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 04/17/2021

  • Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine

    The person who experienced the very rare event has been treated and is recovering, Canada's health ministry said in a statement, adding that the person lives in the province of Alberta. Based on the evidence available, Canada still maintains that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the potential risks, the statement said. Canada health authorities "will continue to monitor the use of all COVID-19 vaccines closely and examine and assess any new safety concerns," the statement said.

  • Don’t Miss Macy’s Two-Day Spring Home Sale with up to 60% Off Select Kitchen, Bed, and Bath Essentials

    Love to start your mornings with a gourmet cup of coffee, whip up restaurant-inspired meals for dinner, or sleep in hotel-style luxury at home? Then you definitely don’t want to miss Macy’s two-day home sale, which runs from April 16 to April 17. You’ll find sales for the spring season on your favorite home brands …

  • O'Ward sets track record at Barber, Johnson ready for debut

    Pato O'Ward ran three blistering laps around Barber Motorsports Park to win the pole for IndyCar's season-opening race and make good on his promise to become a headache that series veterans must deal with all year long. O'Ward, in his second full season of IndyCar and the centerpiece of Arrow McLaren SP's bid to become an IndyCar heavyweight, set a new track record in Saturday qualifying. O'Ward's lap of 1:05.5019 earlier in qualifying broke the record of 1:06.6001 set by Sebastien Bourdais in 2016.

  • Emilia Romagna GP: Lewis Hamilton denies Red Bull to take 99th career pole in captivating session

    Lewis Hamilton edged out Sergio Pérez and championship rival Max Verstappen to put his Mercedes on pole for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. In a tense and unpredictable session at Imola, the seven-time world champion held his nerve to beat Pérez by just 0.035 seconds, with Verstappen third. It marked the 99th pole of the Briton's stunning career. McLaren driver Lando Norris had briefly moved into second behind Hamilton, but his final lap was deleted for exceeding track limits. He had to settle for seventh. Charles Leclerc finished fourth for Ferrari, three tenths adrift of Hamilton, while the Briton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas was only eighth in the other Mercedes. Fans are hopeful that Hamilton and Verstappen will provide a season-long battle for the championship and the sport's two brightest stars will occupy the top three positions in Sunday's second instalment of the year.

  • How To Cut Every Cheese

    Alright, alright, settle down - I see you two laughing back there. Let’s come to attention, sharpen our knives, and act like adults because today we’re learning how to cut every cheese. Join Anne Saxelby, founder and co-owner of Saxelby Cheesemongers, for a crash course on how to impress your entourage with any fromage. From the firm and tangy to the creamy and salty, Anne lays out the best tools and techniques for serving nearly any cheese you could think of.

  • Messi scores electrifying goal as Barcelona wins Copa del Rey (video)

    Messi scored twice to win his seventh Copa del Rey and Barcelona's win means USMNT back Sergino Dest is the first American to win the tournament.

  • Nets choose resting Kevin Durant over reward of East's top seed in loss to 76ers

    The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.

  • Kelvin Gastelum has his new 'mind coach' to thank for renewed focus

    Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.

  • Jamal Murray's torn ACL doesn't signal the end for the Nuggets' future

    He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.

  • Soccer-Norwich promoted to Premier League despite defeat as rivals drop points

    (Reuters) -Norwich City clinched promotion to the Premier League with five games to spare on Saturday after rivals Brentford and Swansea City failed to win their Championship matches, guaranteeing Daniel Farke's leaders one of the automatic promotion places. The Canaries sealed an immediate return to the top flight -- which has been worth at least 160 million pounds ($221.3 million) in previous seasons -- having finished bottom of the Premier League in the 2019-20 campaign. Not even a 3-1 defeat later on Saturday by playoff-chasing Bournemouth took the gloss of the achievement, sealed thanks to Brentford playing out a 0-0 stalemate with Millwall and Swansea City drawing 2-2 against bottom club Wycombe Wanderers.

  • NBA betting: Denver Nuggets title odds take big tumble after Jamal Murray injury

    The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266

    Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will put his title on the line for the second time at UFC 266 on Sept. 4 against top contender Glover Teixeira. UFC president Dana White broke the news on Wednesday to ESPN. Blachowicz (28-8) won the vacant 205-pound title by defeating Dominick Reyes by knockout at UFC 253 in September. He defeated the title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March. The Polish champion handed Adesanya his first career loss. Conor McGregor sexual assault charges dropped in France Teixeira (32-7), a former title challenger, solidified his place as the top contender in the division by putting together a five-fight winning streak. During his recent run at the top of the division, Teixeira has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses. While UFC 266 has a main event bout, the location and venue of the planned fight card hasn't been disclosed.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Israel Adesanya-Robert Whittaker 2 the fight to make after UFC Vegas 24

    Marvin Vettori can wait.