Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: How to watch Formula One race online and on TV

Lewis Hamilton will bid to fend off the threat of an increasingly quick Red Bull car in the second race of the Formula One season this Sunday.

Hamilton was pushed to the wire in the opening race in Bahrain last month, producing a driving masterclass to hold off the Dutch driver during a captivating finish, with the Mercedes driver admitting afterwards that the Red Bull car poses a far greater threat this season. “It is only race one, and we don’t know what the future holds,” he said. “With the pace Red Bull have they could be ahead a lot more, but we are going to work as hard as we can to stay close.”

That message was echoed by Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who admitted Mercedes are now “the hunters, not the ones to be hunted”. He said: “Already in (pre-season) testing we saw that we were on the back foot against Red Bull and the first race confirmed that we’re behind.”

The seven-time champion held his ground against Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen once again in qualifying yesterday to clinch the 99th pole position of his career by just 0.035 seconds with “the most perfect lap”.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The race will begin at 2pm BST on Sunday 18 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 with coverage beginning at 12.30pm.

Full grid

1) Lewis Hamilton

2) Sergio Perez

3) Max Verstappen

4) Charles Leclerc

5) Pierre Gasly

6) Daniel Ricciardo

7) Lando Norris

8) Valtteri Bottas

9) Esteban Ocon

10) Lance Stroll

Knocked out in Q2

11) Carlos Sainz

12) George Russell

13) Sebastian Vettel

14) Nicholas Latifi

15) Fernando Alonso

Knocked out in Q1

16) Kimi Raikkonen

17) Antonio Giovinazzi

18) Mick Schumacher

19 Nikita Mazepin

20) Yuki Tsunoda

Track information

Laps: 63

Distance: 309.049km

Race lap record: Lewis Hamilton - 1:15.484

Previous winner: Lewis Hamilton

