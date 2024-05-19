Max Verstappen holds off Lando Norris to win Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
Is there life yet in this title race? That is the big question after a slow-burner of an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix ended in serious drama on Sunday.
Lando Norris, who scored his maiden win in Miami last time out, was ultimately unable to make it two wins out of two as Max Verstappen claimed his fifth win in seven races to extend his championship lead. But my gosh, it was close. “Another one or two laps and I think I would have had him,” the Briton declared at the end. He was not exaggerating.
Just seven tenths of a second separated Verstappen’s Red Bull from Norris’ McLaren in the final reckoning, with the Briton breathing hot fire down the Dutchman’s neck for the final few laps, as he slowly but surely reeled him in on the hard tyres.
A slow-burner of a race at Imola sparked into life in the final 10 laps as Norris suddenly found he was a lot quicker than Verstappen, having looked until that point as if he had settled for second place. From looking to hold off Ferrari’s Leclerc, behind him in third, Norris suddenly had eyes on the big prize.
Verstappen, struggling on the hard tyres, even received a warning for track limits as he came under intense pressure in the closing laps, as the gap tumbled from 5sec to 4sec to 3sec. With five laps of the race remaining, the gap was just 1.5sec.
In the end, Verstappen clung on to move to 161 points in the drivers’ championship, 48 points ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who finished third, seven seconds behind Norris.
But Norris, who is now on 101 points, said afterwards that the time for defeatist rhetoric was over. He insisted he could have won had the race gone on another minute or two, and added there was no reason McLaren could not challenge Red Bull from here on in.
With 16 races left this year there are a whole host of points to fight for.
“It hurts me to say it, but one or two more laps and I think I would have had him,” Norris said. “I fought hard over the last few laps. Obviously he was a lot stronger in the first stint. It just wasn’t to be today.”
Asked whether he expected himself to be challenging Red Bull this weekend, Norris added: “All weekend [we expected it]. I think we can now say we can battle with Red Bull and Ferrari. We have to get used to saying that now. It’s still a surprise to say that we expect to win but after the last race, and now here, it’s what we should start to expect.”
Verstappen, who had opened up a comfortable lead in the first stint on the soft tyres, some six or seven seconds, admitted it had not been at all comfortable for him in the closing stages.
“The whole race I had to push flat out,” he said. “The hard tyres especially were hard to manage. Lando was closing and I couldn’t afford to make too many mistakes. Luckily I didn’t.”
McLaren’s second driver, Oscar Piastri, finished fourth, having been sent back three places on the grid for impeding a competitor. But for that the Australian might also have been pushing for the win. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fifth, with the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell sixth and seventh.
Verstappen holds off Norris to win at Imola: As it happened
04:37 PM BST
The thoughts of Lewis Hamilton
04:31 PM BST
Carlos Sainz speaking to Sky
Staying out didn’t pay off because I got undercut by Oscar. The pace wasn’t great today which I’m not happy with. After Qualifying, we saw something in the car which was not quite working as intended or expected. We also struggled and had a few issues with deployment.
In general, things didn’t go well which at a home race I’m not happy with. But I’m sure we can turn it around for Monaco and find a couple of issues that were holding us back and we will be back on the pace.
On whether the upgrades worked in the race:
From my side no because I think something was not there today but with Charles it looks like everything went as expected and the race pace was good. It’s all about who starts in front, so we need to find ways to start further in front.
04:24 PM BST
Another great performance from Norris
04:21 PM BST
Oscar Piastri talking to Sky
The last two weekends have been really good as a team but also for me personally they have been strong as well. I have been happy with how I’ve been performing.
Of course, I want to get some better results for that but I’m sure if I keep doing the right thing, that time will come.
It’s exciting to be genuinely able to say we can fight for wins.
04:20 PM BST
59th win for Verstappen
04:18 PM BST
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella speaking to Sky
The tyres were interesting, definitely not as easy as we anticipated. We lost too much time in the first stint. We had too much rear degradation and we thought today it was more about watching the mirrors than watching ahead of us.
With the hards, after we initially saved the tyres, when Leclerc and Oscar were fighting each other, I think this initial investment paid dividend towards the end of the race.
Lando had the best conditions of the tyres. In addition to the outright car pace, managing the tyres was an important factor. We have to say, Lando from his point of view has become a bit of a master.”
On whether Norris could have overtaken Verstappen with a few more laps:
63 laps is already many laps. Many times you can say ‘one lap more’. Also, it’s Max Verstappen. I’m sure he was a bit in trouble but he managed to get the most out of what he had.
Well done to Max and well done to our two drivers. Oscar paid for the issue we had yesterday, otherwise, he would have been on the podium as well. We take this positive and look forward with some optimism now.
04:12 PM BST
Start-to-win ratio
With that victory, Verstappen's start-to-win ratio is now 30.7% 📈
04:08 PM BST
Constructors’ standings
Red Bull 268pts
Ferrari 212pts
McLaren 154pts
Mercedes 79pts
Aston Martin 44pts
04:01 PM BST
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner speaking to Sky
On the pressure Lando Norris put on Max Verstappen:
Massive pressure. A great, great job by Max to withstand that pressure. It was a race of two halves for us. The first half was very strong, but the second half of that last stint, Lando started to catch us very quickly.
The cars are converging after the latest upgrades, they are looking very similar. McLaren were very quick at this circuit and Ferrari as well.
On the field closing up:
You can see the cars are converging. The latest upgrades, they are all becoming very similar. The Ferrari as well is converging which always happens when you have stable rules. It’s nothing we haven’t expected.
At the circuit, McLaren were very quick and Ferrari as well.
03:59 PM BST
Driver of the Day
03:55 PM BST
Pleasing the home fans
The first Ferrari driver to finish on the podium in Imola since Michael Schumacher in 2006...
03:54 PM BST
Drivers’ standings
Max Verstappen 161pts
Charles Leclerc 113pts
Sergio Perez 107pts
Lando Norris 101pts
Carlos Sainz 93pts
Oscas Piastri 53pts
George Russell 44pts
Lewis Hamilton 35pts
Fernando Alonso 33pts
Yuki Tsunoda 15pts
03:48 PM BST
Charles Leclerc happy to be on the podium
Of course, I’m only very happy when I win. We were fast at the beginning of the stint on the hard. I tried to push to put some pressure on Lando but later on they were incredibly quick. All in all, the race pace was quite strong.
We lacked pace in Qualifying. After looking, we missed out on the first straight. On the rest of the lap we were quick, so it’s looking good for the rest of the season. It’s incredible to be on the podium with all the Tifosi here in Imola.
03:47 PM BST
Quotes from Lando Norris
It hurts me to say but one or two more laps I think I would have had him. Tough. A shame. I fought hard right until the very last lap but just lost out a little bit too much to Max in the beginning, he was much better in the first stint. In the second stint we were stronger.
It was a tough first half and a much better second half and one or two more laps and it would have been beautiful, but just not today.”
On the battle with Red Bull and Max Verstappen:
I think we’re at the point now where we can happily say we are in the position of Ferrari and Red Bull. So it’s what we have to get used to. But we are all doing a very good job and it’s business as usual.
It’s focusing on doing the same things, it’s just we are fighting for first or second now.
It’s still a surprise to say it’s frustrating not to win but after last weekend and the improvements we’ve made it’s what we should start to expect.
03:42 PM BST
The thoughts of Max Verstappen
The whole race I had to push flat out to try and make a gap initially. On the medium tyres we were quite strong. On the hard tyres it was more difficult to manage, especially the last 10 to 15 laps.
I had no grip anymore. I was sliding a lot. I saw Lando closing in. The last 10 laps were flat out. It’s difficult when the tyres were not working anymore and you have to go flat out. I couldn’t afford to make too many mistakes. Luckily we didn’t.
I’m super happy to win here today.
On how Red Bull changed their weekend around after a difficult Friday:
We changed a lot on the car. We didn’t have a lot of information in the race. Maybe that’s why on the hard tyres it was more difficult.
From where we started the weekend to now, we can be incredibly pleased with pole and the win.
03:41 PM BST
Bottom ten
11. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Kevin Magnussen
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Pierre Gasly
17. Logan Sargeant
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Fernando Alonso
Retired: Alex Albon
03:39 PM BST
Brilliant drive from Lando
03:37 PM BST
Final classification
Top ten:
Max Verstappen
Lando Norris
Charles Leclerc
Oscar Piastri
Carlos Sainz
Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
Sergio Perez
Lance Stroll
Yuki Tsunoda
03:35 PM BST
Lando Norris on team radio after the race
Unlucky! Almost. We lost too much in the beginning. Another amazing weekend, well done everyone. A lot of points, another trophy. Let’s keep it up.
One or two more laps. That’s all I needed. It’s frustrating not to win. Feels more painful!
03:34 PM BST
What a finish
03:34 PM BST
Verstappen wins, just
03:33 PM BST
The final lap
03:32 PM BST
Top five
Verstappen
Norris
Leclerc
Piastri
Sainz
03:29 PM BST
Verstappen wins
Norris is so close but it is Max Verstappen who wins the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
03:27 PM BST
Lap 63 of 63
We are onto the last lap but Norris is just out of DRS range.
03:26 PM BST
Lap 61 of 63
Verstappen has reported on team radio that the battery is almost empty. The gap is just over one second.
03:25 PM BST
Lap 61 of 63- three laps to go
Norris is within one and a half seconds but still agonisingly out of DRS range.
03:22 PM BST
Lap 59 of 63- five laps to go
Norris is 1.6 seconds behind Verstappen with five laps remaining. Can Lando get into DRS range and try a move for the win?
03:19 PM BST
Lap 57 of 63- two seconds
The gap is down to just two seconds. Lando is on the charge!
03:17 PM BST
Lap 55 of 63- Norris closing in
Lando is getting closer and closer to Verstappen, with the gap now under 2.5 seconds. He has just taken a whole second out of Verstappen on one lap. Just under 10 laps to go.
03:17 PM BST
Lap 55 of 63- Albon retiring
Williams have told Albon to retire the car. What a dreadful day it has been for Albon, who has recently signed a new long-term contract with the team.
03:15 PM BST
Lap 53 of 63- Mercedes pit Russell
This is an interesting decision. With 10 laps remaining, Mercedes bring Russell in from sixth place. He goes onto a set of medium tyres and comes back out just ahead of Perez.
03:13 PM BST
Lap 52 of 63- Norris’ pace improving
Lando has now moved more than three seconds ahead of Leclerc and has reduced the gap to Verstappen to under five seconds. Has Lando been looking after his tyres and with just over 10 laps left can he close the gap on the Dutchman?
03:09 PM BST
Lap 49 of 63- Leclerc cuts chicane
Leclerc cuts the Variante chicane at the top of the hill and is now two seconds behind Norris. Sainz had also gained a bit of time on the other McLaren of Piastri but both McLarens have now stabilised the gaps. Have the Ferraris been pushing too hard or are McLaren struggling a little?
03:07 PM BST
Lap 48 of 63- Top five with gaps
Verstappen Interval
Norris +6.1
Leclerc +1.4
Piastri +5.6
Sainz +4.8
03:06 PM BST
Lap 47 of 63- Stroll gets past Hulkenberg
For the final points position Aston Martin’s Stroll overtakes Hulkenberg into turn one and takes tenth place.
03:02 PM BST
Lap 44 of 63- Norris under pressure from Leclerc
The Ferrari driver is within DRS range of Norris now as they hit some back-markers.
03:01 PM BST
Lap 43 of 63- Perez overtakes Tsunoda
The RB driver is passed by the Mexican into turn one and Perez takes eighth place, but he is 30 seconds behind Hamilton, who is currently in seventh.
02:59 PM BST
Lap 42 of 63- Norris losing time
Leclerc is closing in on Norris, with the gap now down to under one and a half seconds. Norris has been stuck in some traffic but has been complaining about his tyres on team radio.
02:57 PM BST
Lap 40 of 63- Perez passes Ricciardo
The Mexican is back into the top 10 as he gets past Ricciardo fairly quickly.
And on the next lap he eases past Hulkenberg with DRS down the main straight. He is into ninth.
02:55 PM BST
Lap 39 of 63- Perez pits
Red Bull have called in Perez and he swaps the hard tyres for the mediums. He comes back out in 11th, behind Tsunoda, Hulkenberg and Ricciardo. What a difficult weekend it has been for the Mexican.
02:54 PM BST
Lap 38 of 63- Hamilton passes Perez
The Red Bull is much faster than the Mercedes in a straight line but with the power of DRS Hamilton gets past Perez into turn one to take seventh place. Perez is praying for a safety car but even then everyone in front would potentially take advantage of that to come in.
02:47 PM BST
Lap 33 of 63- Top five with gaps
Verstappen Interval
Norris +6.7
Leclerc +3.0
Piastri +1.0
Sainz +6.1
02:46 PM BST
Lap 32 of 63- Russell overtakes Perez
Russell is the latest to pass Perez on the pit straight and the Mexican’s day is not going well. His decision to go on an alternative strategy is not panning out as it stands.
02:44 PM BST
Lap 30 of 63- Sainz passes Perez
The Mexican has not pitted yet and Sainz gets past him into turn one. The Spaniard, having pitted a number of laps after Piastri, is now over six seconds behind the Australian.
02:41 PM BST
Lap 28 of 63- Ferrari bring Sainz in
Finally Sainz comes into the pits and Piastri is comfortably ahead of him. Sainz is behind Perez and only just is ahead of Russell.
Hamilton has also come in.
02:40 PM BST
Lap 27 of 63- Hamilton goes off
Hamilton has been off the track as he locks up and has lost some time. He does not come into the pits though.
Leclerc gets ahead of Perez before turn one and just a few corners later Piastri gets the move done as well.
02:38 PM BST
Lap 26 of 63- Leclerc pits
Ferrari do now decide that the time is right to bring in one of their drivers and it is Leclerc in first. A solid pit-stop from Ferrari but he comes out behind Perez, who is yet to pit.
02:37 PM BST
Lap 25 of 63- Verstappen pits
The Dutchman comes in and out again around four and a half seconds ahead of Norris. Neither Ferrari driver has come in yet.
02:36 PM BST
Lap 24 of 63- Piastri pits
Ferrari do not bring Leclerc or Sainz into the pits but Norris’ teammate Piastri has pitted for the hard tyre. Norris has easily got past Perez down the pit straight.
Verstapppen has been shown the black and white flag for track limits.
02:34 PM BST
Lap 23 of 63- Norris pits
The winner of the Miami GP has come into the pits and he goes onto the hard tyres. Frustratingly for McLaren he comes out just behind Perez. Presumably Ferrari will bring Leclerc in immediately.
Meanwhile Albon has been given a 10-second penalty for that earlier unsafe release and Russell has got past Ocon into ninth.
02:32 PM BST
Lap 22 of 63- Russell pits
The first driver into the top six has come into the pits and it is Mercedes’ Russell. He goes onto the hard tyres and comes out just behind the Alpine of Ocon, who has not pitted yet.
02:30 PM BST
Lap 20 of 63- Not going to plan for Perez
The Mexican opted to start on the hard tyre to do something different. He has just gone into the gravel at the final couple of corners and is over 15 seconds behind Hamilton, who is in seventh.
02:25 PM BST
Lap 17 of 63- Top five and gaps
Verstappen Interval
Norris +5.2
Leclerc +1.6
Sainz +2.9
Piastri +1.0
02:21 PM BST
Lap 14 of 63- Both RBs pit
Ricciardo came in on the previous lap to go onto the hard tyre and the next lap Tsunoda does the same. That is quite an early stop for a supposed one-stop race.
Hulkenberg then responds but Haas have been undercut by Tsunoda. Great strategy call from RB.
02:19 PM BST
Lap 13 of 63- Battle for P4
Sainz has lost DRS to his teammate Leclerc in front and is under huge pressure from Piastri behind.
02:18 PM BST
Lap 12 of 63- Albon back into the pits
Albon, on his way back to the pits, had to move out of the way of a few drivers and eventually makes it back to the pits.
02:16 PM BST
Lap 10 of 63- Albon going slowly
He has just come into the pits but Albon is moving slowly. He reports on the team radio that one of the tyres is not on properly.
02:15 PM BST
Lap 9 of 63- early pitstops
We are not even 10 laps into the race and some of those near the back have already come into the pits, such as Alonso, Gasly and Albon.
02:12 PM BST
Lap 7 of 63- Top five with gaps
Verstappen Interval
Norris +1.8
Leclerc +1.5
Sainz +1.1
Piastri +0.5
02:09 PM BST
Lap 5 of 63- Verstappen out of DRS range
Verstappen is more than a second ahead of Norris, so the McLaren driver does not have DRS. Leclerc does not have DRS either behind Norris and he has both Sainz and Piastri right behind him.
02:07 PM BST
Lap 3 of 63- Perez doing things differently
Perez has made up a place at the start into 10th and he is the first driver on an alternative tyre, as he starts on the hards.
02:04 PM BST
Lap 1 of 63- Verstappen holds
Norris gets a good start but Verstappen holds onto first place, taking the inside line.
Hamilton is up from eighth to seventh, with Tsunoda losing a couple of positions at the start.
02:03 PM BST
Lights out
We are under way.
02:01 PM BST
Formation lap
19 of the drives are making their way around the track on the formation lap, but Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso is starting from the pitlane so he is still in his garage.
Most drivers are on the medium tyres, but Sergio Perez, who starts 11th, is one who is starting on an alternative tyre, choosing to go with the hards.
We are expecting a one-stop race, but with a high probability of a safety car, that could change.
01:59 PM BST
Can Lando win back-to-back?
Just had a quick chat with Lando’s dad Adam on the grid. He has watched almost every one of his son’s races but unfortunately wasn’t in Miami for that first F1 win. He expressed genuine hope that McLaren’s race pace might enable Lando to challenge for a second win today.
01:58 PM BST
Reminder of the top ten at the start
Verstappen
Norris
Leclerc
Sainz
Piastri
Russell
Tsunoda
Hamilton
Ricciardo
Hulkenberg
01:56 PM BST
Five-minute buzzer
We are just five minutes away from the formation lap. Strap yourselves in for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
01:50 PM BST
Oscar Piastri talking to Sky
It’s been a good weekend. The penalty wasn’t ideal but we can still work from there.
It’s going to be an interesting race because I’m not sure who’s going to win!
01:48 PM BST
McLaren CEO Zak Brown speaking to Sky
I think the top five cars can win today. Fortunately we’ve got two in the top five.
We put Oscar at a bit of a disadvantage by getting the strategy bit wrong, which is unfortunate, but I think we have two fast race cars surrounded by three or four other fast race cars, so I think we’re going to see a great race today.
01:46 PM BST
Atmosphere electric at Imola
01:44 PM BST
The Senna family on the grid
01:43 PM BST
Hugh Grant and Flavio Briatore in attendance
01:41 PM BST
20 minutes to go
Right, game faces on.
01:36 PM BST
Piastri onto the grid
He qualified second yesterday but after a three-place penalty Oscar Piastri will start from fifth today.
01:30 PM BST
Lando Norris speaking to Sky
We’ve continued the good run of form, good pace, good qualifying, and today we need to prove that we’ve got good race pace.
We had a fairly strong indication on Friday that the pace was very good, so I’m excited, I would love if it could cool down just a little bit, that would play into our hands a touch more, but things are looking good and we are in a good position. I think we can bring the fight to Max ahead.
On today’s plan:
Executing plans is always a tricky thing. We’ve got to make the most of the start, that’s my best opportunity to make my life a lot easier.
01:23 PM BST
Pit lane open
With just under 40 minutes to go before lights out, the pit lane has opened so the drivers are making their way onto the track.
01:23 PM BST
Quotes from Max Verstappen
I think qualifying was of course very good, but we don’t really have a lot of experience in the race runs because we really finding a good balance.
I think it’s going to be a tough battle to keep them [McLaren and Ferrari] behind, they are probably even more comfortable with what they have been doing, we will see.
We will go into the race and see how everything works, if the car is quick I will try and stay ahead, the target is to try and win the race. I think it’s going to be a good battle between quite a few teams today.
01:21 PM BST
Remembering Ayrton
01:16 PM BST
McLaren duo getting ready
01:13 PM BST
How Max secured pole
01:10 PM BST
Seb’s lap
Here you go. I spoke about needing to watch this video, and here it is. Turn it up to full volume:
01:03 PM BST
Sky’s Karun Chandhok trackside for Seb’s lap
01:02 PM BST
Sky’s Damon Hill on Verstappen’s pole
They were unusually forlorn and a little bit lost, scratching heads and looking a bit confused by things.
But then as the weekend builds up and it gets closer and closer to the final run, Max dug deep, he found whatever he’s got there and he absolutely delivered the lap.
Senna would be proud of it, I think. It was a very special lap, absolutely fully committed.
01:01 PM BST
Starting grid
Max Verstappen
Lando Norris
Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz
Oscar Piastri
George Russell
Yuki Tsunoda
Lewis Hamilton
Daniel Ricciardo
Nico Hulkenberg
Sergio Perez
Esteban Ocon
Lance Stroll
Alex Albon
Pierre Gasly
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
Kevin Magnussen
Logan Sargeant
Fernando Alonso (starting from the pitlane)
12:55 PM BST
Sebastian Vettel pays tribute to Ayrton
There have been plenty of tributes to Ayrton Senna this weekend, including four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel driving Senna’s McLaren round this iconic circuit. This is the MP4-8 from 1993, which Vettel owns himself:
I have just been watching Sebastian taking it round and it is spine-tingling. The noise is incredible. You have to watch the video, it is quite something.
12:50 PM BST
Drivers arriving
12:25 PM BST
Emilia-Romagna GP preview
For the first time this season, we race in Europe and what a track to begin the European season. The iconic, historic Imola circuit in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy. Earlier this month we marked 30 years since the death of Ayrton Senna at this track, on a tragic weekend for the sport when Roland Ratzenberger also lost his life the day before Senna.
At the same track where Senna perished 30 years ago, Max Verstappen matched the iconic Brazilian’s record of eight consecutive pole positions yesterday in qualifying. He only just secured pole though, with both McLarens within a tenth of a second of the Dutchman. Oscar Piastri was set to start in second, however a three-place grid penalty for impeding Kevin Magnussen means he will start fifth, promoting Lando Norris onto the front row alongside Verstappen. At such an iconic track on a poignant weekend, Verstappen was proud to match Senna’s record.
“It’s been 30 years since he passed away at this track. So, of course, very pleased to get pole here. And in a way, it’s a nice memory to him. He was an incredible Formula 1 driver, especially in qualifying laps as well. So, yeah great day for me, great day for the team.”
Verstappen had been struggling through the practice sessions but made it matter when it counted in the final part of qualifying. The Dutchman admitted his pole yesterday was unexpected.
“I honestly went into qualifying and I was like, ‘Well if we can get a top five, I would be happy,’ because this weekend has been really difficult. In the last couple of years, this has definitely been one of the best (turnarounds), I would say. It’s been a while that I’ve felt like we’ve been that far off.”
Behind Verstappen and Norris, the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start third and fourth respectively with Piastri in fifth after his penalty. The Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will start sixth and eighth respectively. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez had a disastrous qualifying where he finished up in 11th. On a notoriously difficult track to overtake, it could be a tough afternoon for the Mexican.
Can Norris match what he did in Miami and beat Verstappen to the win despite the Dutchman starting on pole? We will find out in the next few hours.
