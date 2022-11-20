Emil Bemstrom with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Emil Bemstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/19/2022
Emil Bemstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/19/2022
Injuries, particularly at running back, have forced Ohio State to rely on its depth as it plays Maryland before the showdown against Michigan.
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the Commanders’ offensive snaps this season, the [more]
Texas A&M football has an unhappy fan base
What did you take away from the Maryland game? Here are five things we think we learned after seeing all the action in College Park Saturday. #GoBucks
Speaking on the 5 Clubs Podcast, Bryson DeChambeau was remorseful of his bulking regimen and warned against it.
As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isnt sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
Jackson State finishes its regular season 11-0, a school first
Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
During a 2020 trip to assistant coach Bruce Frasers secluded home in Mexico, Klay Thompson realized how satisfied he can feel thanks to the simple things in life.
The Dodgers have freed up about $70 million so far this offseason. Are they amassing a war chest to sign New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge?
O'Hurley has built a successful career, first with a decade at the Golf Channel and now through her own line of clothing.
In a zero-hour switcheroo that has all but blindsided official FIFA beer sponsor Anheuser-Busch InBev, Qatari officials have banned beer sales in and around the country’s eight World Cup venues. The decision to slam the door on alcohol sales is a pricey reversal for the brewer’s world-famous Budweiser brand, which has served as the official […]
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to lift Iowa over Minnesota for a 13-10 victory on Saturday, after the Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Jack Campbell caused a fumble and came up with an interception off a tipped pass to thwart Minnesota drives in the closing minutes for Iowa (7-4, 5-3), which would repeat as division champions and return to the conference title game by beating Nebraska next week. Iowa got a break before the game when No. 3 Michigan came back to beat Illinois and push the Illini out of first place.
Steph Curry, Jordan Poole's hilariously memeable reaction to a foul call during the Warriors-Knicks game midway through the fourth quarter.
Iowa beats Minnesota on Saturday with late field goal.
Well... the unthinkable happened on Saturday. Florida fell to Vanderbilt for the first time since 2013 and will have to beat FSU next week to avoid a .500 season.
Everything you need to know to watch and follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including start times and TV and streaming information for every game.
The Warriors held a much-needed team meeting prior to their win over the Knicks and it resulted in the best game of Klay Thompson's season.
Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant finally took the court for the Lakers, who won a second in a row on a night Kendrick Nunn found his shot.
Maguire began the day seven shots behind Ko, but a flawless 9-under 63 vaulted her into a tie with Ko at 15 under.