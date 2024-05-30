Emery Seeks Reunion With Ex Arsenal Pupil at Aston Villa

Aston Villa coach Unai Unai Emery would like to reunite with Matteo Guendouzi who is determined to leave Lazio this summer.

The Frenchman joined the Biancocelesti last summer and had an impressive start to life in the Italian capital under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri. But it all turned downhill for the 25-year-old when fate forced him to reunite with his former Marseille coach Igor Tudor whom he had clashed with during their time in Southern French.

The two men initially tried to put their differences aside and reconcile, but the peace didn’t last for too long. So according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Guendouzi has requested a transfer, as he doesn’t intend to spend another campaign under Tudor’s guidance. Moreover, the Croatian manager prefers Daichi Kamada and Matias Vecino in the double pivot.

Aston Villa Interested in Signing Lazio Midfielder Guendouzi

The source adds that Aston Villa have emerged as an interested party, as Emery would like to have the midfielder at his disposal again. The Spanish tactician was the one who gave Guendouzi his big breakthrough at Arsenal.

The report reveals that the Villains have yet to open concrete negotiations with Lazio, but a possible deal could take off in a matter of weeks. Aston Villa reached the Champions League after finishing fourth in the Premier League last season, so Guendouzi would have the opportunity to play in Europe’s elite club competition for the second season year in a row.