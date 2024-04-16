Emery 'was probably just the wrong manager for that time'

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering your questions on all things Premier League.

VG asked: Do you think Aston Villa's win might suggest Arsenal were too hasty in sacking Unai Emery after only 18 months as manager?

Phil answered: No, I don't. This does not mean for one second I feel Emery is not an elite manager and he did get Arsenal to the Europa League final in his one full season.

Sometimes things do not work out - the timing and other factors. This does not mean Emery is a bad manager. He is the complete opposite, but he was probably just the wrong manager for that time as Arsene Wenger's successor.

In the end he had to go, but this was a reflection of a number of factors and he has since proved again how good he is.

Arsenal have moved forward under Mikel Arteta while Villa have an outstanding manager with a great pedigree.