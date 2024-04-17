Emery on Moreno injury and 'massive match' against Lille

Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg against Lille on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Left-back Alex Moreno has sustained a small calf injury and will be out for two to three weeks.

Emery said the first-leg win was "not enough" as Lille showed their "mentality, focus and intelligent football" at Villa Park.

On it being in Villa's hands: "We have to enjoy what will be a massive match. It will be very demanding but we are motivated and aware of the difficulties that we will face. We are ready."

He said defending set pieces will be crucial for progressing to the semi-final and added "we will have to use our power and be ready for them".

On the Arsenal victory providing his team with momentum, he said: "Of course it was a very good result for us in the Premier League, but we are trying to separate the competitions. Our motivation in the league is trying to get a Europa position so we have to enjoy it."

He said he has drawn from his "many years" experience in Europe to help his players who have never played in the competition.

On the possibility of Emiliano Martinez having a frosty reception after winning the World Cup with Argentina at the expense of France, Emery said: "We have to be ready for the pressure from their supporters and we have to manage our emotions. Martinez is very important to us and very recognised in world football. We will protect him."