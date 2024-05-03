Emery on Martinez fitness, fight for top-four spot and Brighton

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game against Brighton (14:00 BST).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Emery confirmed some players have "small injuries" from Thursday's Europa Conference League by Olympiakos, but until Saturday it is "impossible to know" if they will be able to face Brighton. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez "could be available" for Sunday but he has to see if he is "comfortable and without risk".

On the quick turnaround before Sunday's game: "Firstly we have to focus again on the Premier League quickly. After, we will analyse the game we played yesterday. We need to be quick to analyse with the players the match we will face on Sunday with data analysis, characteristics of the team, individual players. As well, we need to recover quick again and full energy for Sunday."

Emery said his side must "adapt" to playing in Europe before "tough" Premier League matches: "We want to grow up in Europe, playing Europa League and Champions League. I like it. The players have to adapt to that situation playing more matches than normal and then try to take experiences and manage those competitions and try to be successful in both."

On the importance of Sunday's match in Villa's pursuit of a top-four finish: "Our motivation of course is high because we are now fourth and it is a very important match to try to be closer to our first objective in the Premier League."

Emery said of Brighton: "The respect for Roberto de Zerbi is high. He is an amazing coach, he was playing very good last year. This year they changed a lot some players and it is normal they need time again to get the same performances and be successful with their style. It is amazing how they play. I appreciate them a lot."