Emery for Manager of the Season?

[BBC]

BBC Sport's chief football news reporter Simon Stone has been answering your questions.

Drummond asked: Who gets your vote for Manager of the Season? Surely Unai Emery is the favourite with what he is achieving?

Simon replied: Emery has to be right up there Drummond. He has done a superb job at Aston Villa, taking them to the brink of a Champions League place and also still in contention for the Europa Conference League.

Pep Guardiola could become the first manager to take a team to four successive top flight titles and could be the first to do the domestic double in successive seasons, which is not without merit. And Mikel Arteta could win the title.

Looking further down the list, if either Luton or Burnley stay up, that would reflect really well on Rob Edwards and Vincent Kompany while, given they have been battling with clubs receiving parachute payments, Kieran McKenna has done phenomenally well to take Ipswich to the brink of promotion.