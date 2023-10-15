Emery Jones Jr. injury update: LSU offensive lineman out for Week 7 game vs. Auburn

LSU right tackle Emery Jones Jr. went down with an ankle injury during the first quarter of the 20th-ranked Tigers' Week 7 matchup against Auburn and will be out for the remainder of the game, LSU radio has announced.

The sophomore required assistance getting off the field after a run play in LSU's second drive of the game. Freshman Lance Heard stepped up on the offensive line to replace Jones .

The Louisiana native won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after an impressive showing in LSU's 49-39 victory over Missouri in Week 6. Jones has been very active as a member of the Tigers, as he saw action on 886 offensive snaps and another 89 on special teams protection unit heading into Week 7.

He played every offensive snap in LSU’s nine games against SEC opponents in 2022, which included 75 plays against Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Emery Jones Jr. injury update

The offensive lineman injured his ankle during a running back Logan Diggs run for 6 yards to the Auburn 35 yard-line with just over 10 minutes left in the first quarter. The play came after a 26-yard scramble by quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The lineman walked to the locker room with crutches and his left shoe off after a short stint in the Week 7 matchup against Auburn.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Emery Jones Jr. injury update: Offensive lineman out vs. Auburn