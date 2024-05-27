Emery extends contract

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa can progress with "no limits to our dreams", says manager Unai Emery after the Spaniard signed a new five-year contract.

The 52-year-old, who joined Villa in October 2022, has won plaudits for the team's transformation as they reached the Champions League qualification places this term.

Chairman Nassef Sawiris said: “We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core and we are delighted that he has signed a new deal with the club until 2029.

“As we move into our historic, 150th anniversary year, there is a lot to look forward to with Unai at the helm.”

Emery said: “There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa. And the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home. We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”

