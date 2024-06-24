Emerson Royal talks up potential AC Milan move with clubs in advanced talks

Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has confirmed that he could join Serie A giants AC Milan this summer.

Both clubs are locked in negotiations over a potential move for the Brazilian defender, who has made it clear he wants to join the European giants.

Spurs are looking to prune their bloated squad this summer to make room for reinforcements.

They have already confirmed that defender Ryan Sessegnon will leave the club when his contract runs out at the end of the month.

Emerson could soon follow him through the exit, with the Brazil international confirming that there are ongoing talks between Spurs and Milan over his move to Serie A.

“I know Milan are in contact with Tottenham, they asked about me,” Emerson said in an interview on the YouTube channel of Andre Hernan (via Gazzetta).

“For me, it’s very satisfying because so many Brazilian players have played for Milan. Let’s wait and see what happens.

“AC Milan’s jersey is very important and heavy. Knowing that teams like this are following me makes me very happy.”

Tottenham need a more reliable cover for Pedro Porro

Emerson joined Tottenham from Barcelona in 2021 but lost his place in the starting line-up after Ange Postecoglou arrived at the club.

The Australian tactician preferred Pedro Porro as his designated right-back, and the Spanish defender repaid his faith by establishing himself as one of the key players in the squad.

After losing his place at right-back, Emerson started just 11 of his 22 Premier League appearances, featuring predominantly at left-back.

He is now set for a new chapter in his career, which could begin at Milan, assuming both clubs agree on his transfer fee.

Tottenham paid around £25.8 million to Emerson, but Milan are trying to negotiate a fee of around £15m for the 25-year-old.

Tottenham could use an upgrade on the Brazilian, and several players, most recently Fiorentina’s teenager Michael Kayode, have been linked with a move to Spurs.

While the 19-year-old is not necessarily an upgrade on Emerson, he offers a promising alternative with significant potential for development.

Stats from Sofascore.com