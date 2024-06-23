Emerson Royal: ‘I know Milan are in contact with Tottenham’

Emerson Royal confirmed that Milan are discussing a possible deal with Tottenham ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Rossoneri are looking around for a new right back this summer as they look to sell Alessandro Florenzi, who isn’t expected to be part of Paulo Fonseca’s new project at the club. Davide Calabria has just a year left on his contract and an agreement still hasn’t been reached yet.

Milan are focusing their efforts on picking up a new striker and looked on track to pick up Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, ready to pay his €40m release clause, but things have stalled due to the lofty €15m agent fees wanted by his representative Kia Joorabchian.

Emerson Royal on Milan interest

Speaking to André Hernan on his YouTube channel, Emerson Royal was asked about Milan’s interest ahead of the summer.

“The truth is that nothing is defined yet. Obviously, I know that Milan are in contact with Tottenham, they have asked for information about me. For me it’s very gratifying because many Brazilian players have played for Milan.

“Let’s wait and see what’ll happen. The Milan shirt is a very important and meaningful one. Knowing that teams like this are following me makes me very happy.”

The 25-year-old Brazilian right back has two years left on his contract with Tottenham and is expected to cost around €20m.