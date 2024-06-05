Emerson Royal keen on Milan move as talks continue

Tottenham Hotspur’s Brazilian fullback Emerson Royal has “voted yes” to a move to Milan and the Serie A according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Milan and the players’ representatives have been in touch and talks are advancing in a positive manner. Meanwhile the player is keen for pastures new following reduced playing time for Spurs during the recent Premier League campaign.

Milan see Emerson Royal as a player who can support Davide Calabria as a great back-up option on the right side of the pitch. With eight Champions League games guaranteed next season it will be crucial to have options across the field.

Emerson is intrigued by Milan and his boyhood hero was legendary Brazilian rightback Cafu, so it seems like a good move for both parties. Whilst at Barcelona in the past Emerson was on the radar of Milan as well as San Siro rivals Inter, but now it looks like he might finally call the city home.

Allegedly, Spurs did not want to consider the sale of Emerson, and had set a strict asking price. However Gazzetta reports that this figure has already dropped by some €10 million and the final deal might be done in the region of €20 million.

Joseph O’Sullivan | GIFN