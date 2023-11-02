Emerging hitter makes GNB Voc-Tech girls volleyball even more dangerous in the playoffs

NEW BEDFORD — Senior middle hitter Layna Ross has been a force at the net this season for GNB Voc-Tech girls volleyball.

But she isn’t the Bears’ only option.

Over the past two weeks, junior outside hitter Morgan Teves has emerged as another legitimate threat up front, making GNB Voc-Tech even more dangerous.

“She’s always been a strong hitter with hitting, but now she’s smarter now with her decisions,” Ross said. “She’s our secret weapon.”

On Wednesday night, Teves slammed down a game-high 14 kills to power the No. 12 Bears to a 3-0 sweep of 21-seeded Greater Lowell Tech in the MIAA Div. 3 Round of 32.

GNB Voc-Tech's Morgan Teves gets low to handle the serve from Dartmouth.

“For her, it’s been about confidence and establishing her identity,” said GNB Voc-Tech head coach Erika Kosta, noting that Teves’ sister played for the Bears. “We took on varsity as a freshman and sophomore year, I feel like she didn’t feel like she belonged just yet. This year we had that conversation midseason, saying, ‘It’s time.’ We have to transition and it just clicked.”

Through 22 games, Teves had notched 178 kills, 265 digs and 61 service aces, helping the Bears capture their 12th State Vocational Large School championship.

“She was up and down, but it wasn’t there yet,” Kosta said. “We just relied on Layna so now it’s nice to be able to separate them and have a threat no matter what. We’ve had a lot where we were getting stuck with Layna in the back row. It’s good that it’s come along.”

Teves said she remembers the turning point for her.

“At one of my games, I remember hitting negative 40 and I was like, ‘I'm not letting that happen again,’” she recalled. “I started having more confidence in myself and I started breaking through.

“I feel like we don’t have to rely on just Layna anymore because I'm there now. We’re just dominant at the net and we have faith in the back row.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

GNB Voc-Tech rallied back from a 6-1 deficit to win the first set 25-16 with the winning point coming on a hit by Ross. The Bears fell behind again in the second set, trailing 5-2 before going on service runs from Ross and Elle McCormack to win 25-18. Voc-Tech won a tight third set 25-19 with Teves recording six kills in the set.

WHAT IT MEANS

With the win, GNB Voc-Tech improved to 17-5 (19-5 overall). The Bears advance to the Div. 3 Sweet 16 against an opponent to be determined. … Greater Lowell wrapped up a 16-5 season.

COACHES CORNER

“I think we can make a pretty deep run, especially with the balance of Layna and Morgan. We have a very good setter (Elle McCormack) and she’s smart and she serves well. She controls the court well.” — Kosta

