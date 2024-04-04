Emerging Fla. WR Somourian Wingo Jr. talks Michigan, Tennessee and others

@_somourianwingo

Long, rangy two-sport prospects in the state of Florida can see their recruitment boom at different points of the year.

The ascent is tangible for St. Augustine (Fla.) High School sophomore wide receiver Somourian Wingo Jr., who has added more than a dozen offers in the New Year. Defending national champion Michigan was the most recent, coming in on Wednesday.

The Wolverines join Tennessee, Miami, Louisville, UCF and a host of others on the list early on.

"It’s great, just keeping me motivated, also reminding me to stay focused and keep grinding, it’s all paying off," Wingo told Rivals. "Thanking God every day, though, none of it is possible with out him -- so i’m giving all glory to god and just staying humble and working."

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

Wingo says he's very early in the process, but a pair of the extensions to his name came with large surprises attached to the good news.

"Definitely Michigan, also Tennessee," he said. "I think it’s a great program, obviously a great team, winning championships. I like the stadium and the uniforms, and i’m just excited to build a relationship with coach (Ron) Bellamy.

"And the new head coach, coach (Sherrone) Moore, excited to see his style and see what he can do for them boys."

The Vols were able to host the wide receiver prospect at the end of March, about one month after the offer came in from Josh Heupel's program.

"I love Tennessee’s facility and stadium, best stadium I've seen so far, " Wingo said. "Great staff.. love coach (Kelsey) Pope’s play style and he's just a great coach all around. I know we’ll get along well, we got so much in common.

"Coach Heupel is just great man! Great energy, personality, it's just a great staff."

Wingo, who registered 531 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns in 2023, is a double-double threat in basketball. He will continue to trip to campuses on the offer list in the coming weeks. He'll see Miami on Saturday, UCF on April 12 and Louisville April 18.

