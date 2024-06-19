Emerging Barcelona star responds to shock Man Utd transfer link

Fermin Lopez says he would like to stay at Barcelona despite reported transfer interest from

Manchester United.

Lopez made an important step up into Barcelona's first-team during the 2023/24 season, contributing 11 goals and one assist in 42 matches.

The 21-year-old was rewarded with a maiden Spain call-up prior to this summer's European Championships and was named in their final squad heading to Germany. He made his debut for La Roja in a warm-up game with Andorra but is yet to make an appearance at Euro 2024.

Catalan outlet SPORT claimed earlier this week that Lopez's performances had drawn the attention of United, who offered £25.4m (€30m) to sign him, but in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lopez reaffirmed his commitment to Barcelona and responded to claims that he will be offered a new contract.

"I hope [a contract renewal] can happen," Lopez said. "For me, Barca is the dream that I have had since I was little and now I can fulfil it. I hope I can spend many years at Barca."

Barcelona aren't thought to be interested in selling up and knocked back the bid from United, maintaining it would take an enormous sum for them to even consider giving up on the academy product.

The five-time Champions League winners are preparing to usher in a new era, after replacing legendary midfielder and 2022/23 La Liga title winner Xavi with former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick.

Xavi departed in May despite previously reversing his decision to resign, amid ongoing tension and behind the scenes disagreements with club president Joan Laporta.

When asked for his thoughts about Flick's appointment, Lopez replied: "I personally haven't met him yet. From some of the teams I have seen of him, I think he is a great coach and he will surely help us win titles this year."