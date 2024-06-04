'Emergency striker could already be in Scotland squad'

[SNS]

A makeshift striker could be in Steve Clarke’s squad already, according to ex-Scotland winger Pat Nevin.

A close friend of Clarke from their playing days at Chelsea, Nevin feels the head coach's ability to "adapt certain players and get things out of them we didn’t expect" backs up his view.

"All of a sudden, Scott McTominay became a great number 10," Nevin told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme.

"Clarke's also created a system that's allowed Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney to play in the same team, so an emergency centre-forward might be in the group already."

Talk about a call-up for Under-21 striker Tommy Conway has intensified after Clarke confirmed the Bristol City forward is "at the front" of his mind to potentially replace the injured Lyndon Dykes.

But Nevin struggles to see a scenario where two youngsters in the form of teenager Ben Doak and Conway make the final squad.

"You get the feeling it’s either going to be a Conway or a Doak, one of the two," he says.

"I know they’re completely different players, but Che Adams is probably our number one choice anyway."