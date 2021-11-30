Emergency podcast: Brian Kelly bolts for LSU

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde react to the wildest coaching carousel of all time as Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, on the verge of a potential playoff berth, leaves for the SEC and LSU. Where do the Irish turn? The guys also continue their dive into the fallout of Lincoln Riley to USC and OU's upcoming search.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts