Emergency Crews Search for Survivors After Flash Flooding in Spain

Emergency crews conducted search and rescue efforts, on Monday, September 4, after flash floods hit Spain.

Footage posted by Madrid’s Security and Emergency Agency shows crews looking for a man in the Alberche River, in the town of Aldea del Fresno.

At least three people have died and several are missing, El Pais reported.

According to figures from the State Meteorological Agency AEMET Madrid recorded 95 mm of rain on Sunday, September 3, while Cadiz topped the list with more than 172 mm of rain over a 24 hour period. Credit: 112 Communidad De Madrid via Storyful