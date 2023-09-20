Emergency Crews in Libya Use Drones to Search for Bodies After Catastrophic Floods

Emergency crews in Libya used drones to search for bodies on Tuesday, September 19, after catastrophic floods swept through Derna, killing thousands.

Footage posted to Facebook by the Libyan Ambulance and Emergency Service shows crews standing near the water during ongoing recovery operations.

Crews said the drones were “equipped with high-definition cameras, to detect the location of the bodies in places where visibility is difficult.”

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said it was concerned a disease outbreak would cause a second crisis, due to contaminated water and the lack of sanitation. Credit: Libyan Ambulance and Emergency Service via Storyful