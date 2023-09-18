Emergency Crews Fly Above Libya's Flood-Hit Derna

Emergency crews surveyed damage from the skies on September 15, in the wake of catastrophic floods in Libya which killed thousands of people.

Footage posted by the Libyan Ambulance and Emergency Service shows workers looking for safe locations to conduct search and rescue operations.

The service said it was working with the Libyan Armed Forces and Libyan Air Ambulance.

At least 3,958 people have been killed in the flooding, the United Nations (UN) said in a revised report released on September 16, citing the UN World Health Organization.

The number has been amended from 11,300 deaths in Derna, where two dams collapsed and floodwaters destroyed entire neighborhoods. Credit: Libyan Ambulance and Emergency Service via Storyful

