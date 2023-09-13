Emergency Crews Conduct Search And Rescue Operations in Derna

Emergency crews across Libya have increased aid to Derna on Tuesday, September 12, the health ministry said, after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away buildings across the city.

State-run news agency LANA has reported more than 5,000 people died in Derna alone.

Ten thousand people have been reported as missing after the flooding, and more than 40,000 people have been displaced.

The Libyan Ministry of Health said more than 130 ambulances traveled to Derna to search for survivors and support field hospitals in the city. Credit: Libyan Ministry of Health via Storyful