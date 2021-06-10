Emergence of Jets' rookie WR Elijah Moore could diminish Jamison Crowder's role this season | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

SNY

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was rocking a New York Islanders jersey during his media availability today. Saleh said about rookie QB Zach Wilson that despite how good he's looked in OTAs, he won't really know much about him as a person and QB until he has to face adversity. Saleh also touches on Jamison Crowder and says he expects him to be at minicamp next week despite ongoing negotiations regarding his contract. Lastly, Saleh said he went to MetLife stadium recently and describes the moment when he got goosebumps while at the stadium.