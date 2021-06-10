Emergence of Jets' rookie WR Elijah Moore could diminish Jamison Crowder's role this season | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains how impressive Jets' rookie WR Elijah Moore has been during OTAs with the absence of Jamison Crowder. Vacchiano points out Crowder is currently negotiating a restructure of his contract and that it'll be interesting to see how the two receivers play alongside each other once mandatory minicamp starts next week.