'Emergence of Branthwaite a shining light amid all the gloom'

Everton fan's voice graphic

Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity

Amid all the gloom, one shining light this season has been the emergence of Jarrad Branthwaite.

His first goal of the season on Saturday against Tottenham was the cherry on top of the cake.

Upon his return from last season’s loan spell at PSV Eindhoven, there was a hope that he’d be ready to partner James Tarkowski in the heart of the Everton defence.

Since the manager gave the nod against Wolves, it’s fair to say he hasn’t looked back.

Comfortable with both feet, strong in the air and pace to burn, you could argue he’s got all the attributes needed to be a top level, Premier League centre-half.

He’s shown maturity beyond his years.

Coming into a side that has struggled in recent seasons is never easy. Doing it at 21 years of age, even less so.

It’s no surprise to see multiple suitors circling.

Given our precarious financial state, I’m sure many admirers will look to use that to their advantage this summer.

Everton have a serious battle on their hands to keep him, but keep him we must.

Assuming our Premier League status is secured, I’d be inclined to raise funds from the sale of other 'assets' before Branthwaite.

Ultimately, every player has a price, but I want Everton to move heaven and earth to keep him and let him be the player to lead us out at Bramley Moore.