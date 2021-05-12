Who will emerge as a top fantasy receiver in New York?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explores the revamped Jets receiving core and decides who will be fantasy relevant in 2021 season and beyond
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explores the revamped Jets receiving core and decides who will be fantasy relevant in 2021 season and beyond
Maurice Greene has parted ways with the UFC after an eight-fight stint in the heavyweight division.
Urban Meyer said coaches raved about Tim Tebow's ball skills.
No, it's not 2012. Yes, we're unfortunately still living in this timeline. And yes, Tim Tebow is back in the NFL.
Ewan wins sprint finish, Nizzolo is runner-up again Pre-race favourite Landa crashes out in frenetic finale Ineos Grenadiers dealt blow as Sivakov crashes hard Caleb Ewan took victory on stage five of the Giro d'Italia as a crash-strewn finish in Cattolica ended the general classification hopes of Mikel Landa and Pavel Sivakov. The Australian Ewan took his fourth career Giro stage as he came from behind to outsprint Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani on the line – an 11th career second place in his home grand tour for the winless Nizzolo. But Bahrain Victorious' Landa did not finish the stage and left the race in an ambulance after a heavy crash involving Tuesday's stage winner Joe Dombrowski on the approach to town, crucially outside the three kilometre marker which would have spared those caught up any time losses. Israel Start-up Nation's Alessandro De Marchi avoided the spills to retain the pink jersey but called the tight, technical finish to the 177km stage from Modena "a crazy circus". "The road was really difficult and technical, even too dangerous in my opinion so in the last 70km there was really a lot of stress and I hope the guys that crashed are fine," he said.
Safe to say Jon Jones is not on board with Dana White's idea of a potential matchup with Stipe Miocic for his heavyweight debut.
Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.
The last women's signature shoe was Candace Parker in 2010. Stewie is the perfect fit for the next one.
The New York Rangers fired coach David Quinn and three assistant coaches Wednesday after missing the playoffs with one of the NHL's up-and-coming young teams. The move is the first major one from new general manager Chris Drury, who took over last week after the team fired popular president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton in the beginning of a major front-office overhaul.
Formula One's governing body has warned teams it will introduce new rear wing flexibility tests next month amid suspicions of rule bending. Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton flagged up the issue after qualifying for last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, which he won. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told reporters on Sunday his cars' rear wings had passed stringent tests and were legal.
The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.
The NFL season kicks off with a healed Dak Prescott facing a triumphant Tom Brady.
Even the best players in the world have not been spared Pep Guardiola's attacking tactical innovations. "I was called up to Guardiola's office and he said he had thought about me playing as a false nine," Barcelona's Lionel Messi said last year. The game in question was in 2009, as Barcelona, en route to winning the treble under Guardiola, put on an exhilarating display of attacking football with this new system, hammering arch-rivals Real Madrid 6-2 at the Bernabeu stadium.
With the fantasy hockey and 2020-21 NHL seasons coming to a close, what better time than now to look ahead at next season's first round?
Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.
The Heat and Celtics are headed in opposite directions.
Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.
Eryk Anders and Darren Stewart will run it back at UFC 263 in hopes of getting a controversy-free result.
Stewart drove the No. 14 car at Stewart-Haas Racing as a tribute to his "hero" Foyt.
NASCAR competition officials handed out a one-race suspension Tuesday to Paul Wolfe, crew chief of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford in the Cup Series, for a lug-nut violation during last weekend’s event at Darlington Raceway. The No. 22 group was one of five teams — two in the Cup Series and three in Xfinity […]
Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/11/2021