Who will emerge as a top fantasy receiver in New York?

Ewan wins sprint finish, Nizzolo is runner-up again Pre-race favourite Landa crashes out in frenetic finale Ineos Grenadiers dealt blow as Sivakov crashes hard Caleb Ewan took victory on stage five of the Giro d'Italia as a crash-strewn finish in Cattolica ended the general classification hopes of Mikel Landa and Pavel Sivakov. The Australian Ewan took his fourth career Giro stage as he came from behind to outsprint Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani on the line – an 11th career second place in his home grand tour for the winless Nizzolo. But Bahrain Victorious' Landa did not finish the stage and left the race in an ambulance after a heavy crash involving Tuesday's stage winner Joe Dombrowski on the approach to town, crucially outside the three kilometre marker which would have spared those caught up any time losses. Israel Start-up Nation's Alessandro De Marchi avoided the spills to retain the pink jersey but called the tight, technical finish to the 177km stage from Modena "a crazy circus". "The road was really difficult and technical, even too dangerous in my opinion so in the last 70km there was really a lot of stress and I hope the guys that crashed are fine," he said.