Who will emerge as the top coach in the SEC without Nick Saban? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel, senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde discuss the SEC's future without the former Alabama head coach.

Video Transcript

You look at the current coaches and there's plenty of candidates, their big personalities, right.

Kirby Smart, obviously, Steve Sarkeesian Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss Josh Heel at Tennessee.

Um, you know, a Shane Beamer, maybe Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri, there's a lot of guys that could rise up.

I don't know if they'll, they'll never dominate a league or be that Nick Saban guy.

I don't even know Kalen De Boer too.

I mean, can't rule him out.

I don't think anyone could win as many titles as Nick Saban going forward.

I'm not even sure Nick Saban would have won as many under a system where you have to win three or four playoff games a year.

If there is somebody who's going to become that kind of alpha dog in the league, who do you think it might be, Ross?

Certainly Kirby is well down the, the path of doing that, uh, further down than maybe anybody else.

But you, you at Sark at Texas and the resources that Texas has what they did, how he's built the program up, um, to where it is.

He's got the Saban obviously spent a few years under Nick.

So he's got kind of the Saban plan so to speak.

I think he's, he's one that certainly can, um, get it done.

And again, in an age where players are gonna get direct pay from schools.

Uh, and, you know, I don't want to launch into the house case stuff, but can we can also get outside third party nil, that doesn't count toward the cap, the rev, share cap a place like Austin, Texas is a pretty good one to be in um anywhere with a massive city like that is, is gonna have a huge advantage.

I think going forward, it's a whole another story.

I think the plain and simple as Texas is seems to be primed and has the coach to do it.

So I'd probably say him, but you also look at, you know what's going on in Tennessee.

Um You mentioned Josh Heel, you know, in, in what they have resource wise in the, in a, in il age, they probably have a distributed to their football players, their collective just as much as anybody else.

So you look at their resources there and just the passion there uh that, that the fans have.

So those are some I would spotlight and then of course we got Brian Kelly there at LSU.

You know, can he get it going there?