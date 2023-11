Emerald Coast Classic 2023 bracket, teams, schedule for college basketball tournament

Ready for some Thanksgiving weekend hoops? Alabama basketball is traveling to Destin, Florida, on Friday and Saturday to compete in the Emerald Coast Classic.

The four-team tournament features the Crimson Tide, Oregon, Santa Clara, Ohio State, Mercer, Southeastern Louisiana, Tennessee State and Western Michigan, and each will meet at Raider Arena, the home of Northwest Florida State College. The first round of the tournament was played at various home arenas.

No. 22 Alabama (4-0) defeated Mercer 98-67 in the first round of the tournament on Nov. 17 in Tuscaloosa, led by a game-high 24 points from guard Mark Sears. Nick Pringle and Jarin Stevenson also added 14 points each.

The Crimson Tide's first game in Florida comes against the Buckeyes (2-1), who are led by five-star freshman Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 recruit of the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Here's everything to know about the Emerald Coast Classic, including the tournament bracket and Alabama's schedule:

When is the Emerald Coast Classic 2023?

The Emerald Coast classic takes place on Nov. 24 and 25 in Destin, Fla., although first- and second-round games were played at participating teams' various home arenas before traveling.

Emerald Coast Classic teams 2023

There are eight teams competing in the Emerald Coast Classic in 2023, including Power Five programs Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon.

Ohio State

Oregon

Alabama

Santa Clara

Southeastern Louisiana

Western Michigan

Mercer

Tennessee State

Emerald Coast Classic bracket 2023

The Emerald Coast Classic includes a few intriguing programs in 2023 and should result in some anticipated matchups.

Click here to view the complete schedule.

Emerald Coast Classic schedule 2023

First round

Nov. 17

Alabama 98, Mercer 67

Oregon 92, Tennessee State 67

Nov. 18

Santa Clara 65, Southeastern Louisiana 63

Nov. 19

Ohio State 73, Western Michigan 56

Second round

Nov. 24

Mercer vs. Tennessee State at 11 a.m.

Southeastern Louisiana vs. Western Michigan at 1:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Ohio State at 6 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. Oregon at 8:30 p.m.

Championship round

Nov. 25

Loser of Mercer/Tennessee State vs. loser of Southeastern Louisiana/Western Michigan at 10 a.m.

Winner of Mercer/Tennessee State vs. winner of Southeastern Louisiana/Western Michigan at 12:30 p.m.

Loser of Alabama/Ohio State vs. loser of Santa Clara/Oregon at 3 p.m.

Winner of Alabama/Ohio State vs. winner of Santa Clara/Oregon at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Emerald Coast Classic 2023 bracket, teams, schedule, results