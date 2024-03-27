Emeka Egbuka wants you at Student Appreciation Day

The date is quickly approaching and arriving. In fact, it’s this weekend. What are we talking about exactly? Well, it’s the Ohio State football program’s Student Appreciation Day that’s set to be held this Saturday (March 30), at 11:30 AM ET.

It’s a chance for students to get an up close and personal look with the OSU football program and it is sure to be a good and memorable time, one in which it’s important to gain access to the players, coaches, and staff personnel for Ohio State students.

To get you pumped up for the event, current OSU receiver Emeka Egbuka made himself available in a social media video to pump up the event a little. Here’s a look at Egbuka and what he has to say about what has become an annual event within the Ohio State football program.

So, get your friends and head on down to what should be a pretty neat and cool experience.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire