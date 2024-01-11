Emeka Egbuka is returning to Ohio State in 2024. Which OSU receiving records could he break?

Ohio State is getting a major offensive piece back in 2024.

Emeka Egbuka announced Thursday that he will return to the Buckeyes next season: the next in a slew of draft-eligible OSU players who decided to return for another college football season such as cornerback Denzel Burke, offensive guard Donovan Jackson and defensive end Jack Sawyer.

With a return, Egbuka also has the chance to cement himself into Ohio State's record books.

Entering his fourth year with the Buckeyes, Egbuka is within striking distance of two Ohio State football receiving records: receptions and receiving yards.

Here's a look at what Egbuka would need to do in 2024 to reach the top of Ohio State's receiving records list.

Ohio State receiving records: How many receiving yards does Emeka Egbuka need to break OSU record?

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs toward Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tre'Von Jones (2) after making a catch during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium.

Through three seasons, Egbuka has 1,857 receiving yards, which is currently 17th most in Ohio State history. Egbuka is currently ahead of players such as Parris Campbell, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Michael Thomas and Brian Hartline on the Ohio State receiving yards record list.

Egbuka is one of nine receivers in Ohio State history to have a 1,000-yard season.

Ohio State's career receiving yards leader is Michael Jenkins, who recorded 2,898 yards from 2000-03.

Egbuka needs 1,041 receiving yards to tie Jenkins' record. Egbuka eclipsed that total in 2022 with 1,151 receiving yards.

Ohio State receiving records: How many receptions does Emeka Egbuka need to break OSU record?

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) tackles Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) during the fourth quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State lost 14-3.

Through three seasons, Egbuka has 124 catches, which is currently tied for 15th most in Ohio State history along with Dane Sanzenbacher.

In 2023, a season where he missed three games and was limited upon his return from an ankle injury — one that required surgery — Egbuka recorded 41 catches: tied for second-most on the team with tight end Cade Stover.

Ohio State's career receptions leader is K.J. Hill, who is the first and only OSU receiver to leave with more than 200 catches in a college career. From 2016-19, Hill finished with 201 catches.

Egbuka would need 77 catches in 2024 to tie Hill's career mark.

Ohio State receiving records: How many touchdowns does Emeka Egbuka need to break OSU record?

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) and linebacker Junior Colson (25) tackle Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium.

While Egbuka has a chance at Ohio State's receiving yards and receptions records, the incoming Ohio State senior is unlikely to catch Chris Olave's career touchdown receptions record.

In four seasons — including a seven-game 2020 season shortened due to COVID-19 — Olave recorded 35 touchdowns, breaking David Boston's record for most by an OSU receiver in a career.

Through three seasons, Egbuka has 14 touchdown receptions, most of which came from a 10-touchdown 2022 campaign. Egbuka's 14 touchdowns are the 25th most in Ohio State history ahead of players such as Hartline and tight end Anthony Gonzalez.

In 2024, Egbuka would need 21 touchdown receptions to tie Olave's record: four more than any Ohio State receiver has ever recorded in a single season.

