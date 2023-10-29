Emeka Egbuka does not return from injury in Ohio State football's win at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka did not return from an injury in a 24-10 win at Wisconsin at Saturday night.

All signs had pointed to him being available against the Badgers after he made the trip with the Buckeyes.

Egbuka, who was not included on the unavailable list, was in uniform and participated in warmups, evening lining up as the starting slot receiver in an 11-on-11 drill.

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka enters Camp Randall Stadium prior to the NCAA football game against the Wisconsin Badgers.

But it was Xavier Johnson who instead went out as the slot receiver on the Buckeyes’ opening series.

“He was close,” coach Ryan Day said.

Day said they decided to hold him out for another week and suggested that he would be able to be back in the lineup at Rutgers the following Saturday.

“I do feel really confident we’ll get him back next week,” Day said.

It was the third consecutive game that Egbuka missed after he went down in the fourth quarter of a win over Maryland earlier this month.

Marvin Harrison Jr. said Egbuka has been dealing with an ankle injury.

