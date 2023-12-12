Emeka Egbuka, Denzel Burke among Ohio State football underclassmen to play in Cotton Bowl

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke were among six Ohio State underclassmen who said Tuesday that they will play in the Cotton Bowl at the end of the month.

Left guard Donovan Jackson, defensive end Jack Sawyer, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and defensive back Jordan Hancock also committed to the New Year’s Six bowl game against Missouri on Dec. 29.

“It’s really important for us,” Burke said. “We want to finish this season and have something to show for it. Our job is to go out, have fun, compete and win the game."

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a first down catch during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

During the round of interviews at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, all of them said they remain undecided about their futures following the game. The members of the 2021 recruiting class are eligible for the first time to enter the NFL draft, but could also return next season.

Not all of the Buckeyes’ draft-eligible underclassmen were made available. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau were not present for the availability, nor were seniors such as tight end Cade Stover and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

Marvin Harrison Jr., the superstar wide receiver and Heisman Trophy finalist, said last week that he was undecided on if he would play in the Cotton Bowl.

In recent seasons, top players have opted out of bowl games that are not a part of the College Football Playoff in order to begin preparing for the draft and avoid injury.

When the Buckeyes met Utah in the Rose Bowl two years, four players decided not to play against the Utes — wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, as well as offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Six Ohio State underclassmen commit to play in the Cotton Bowl