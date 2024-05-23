Embry-Riddle making first appearance in Division 2 Super Regionals

Super Regionals are this week in the Division 2 Baseball Tournament and the Embry-Riddle Eagles are two wins away from their first appearance in the Division 2 World Series.

Standing in the way of the school from Daytona Beach is the No. 1 team in the country, the Tampa Spartans. Game 1 is set for Friday at 6:00 and Game 2 (and Game 3 if necessary) is set for Saturday. This best-of-three Super Regional will be held in Tampa.

The two conference rivals met during the regular season with Tampa taking two out of three from Embry-Riddle. This is the first time the Eagles have made a Super Regional since moving to DII from the NAIA ranks eight seasons ago.

