How embracing the fun has Zeeland's Madison Ensing swimmer her fastest

ZEELAND - Madison Ensing had one of the best freshman seasons in the pool in nearly a decade.

The Zeeland swimmer was just getting started.

After scoring in two events at the Division 1 state meet last year, Ensing, now a sophomore, is focusing on shorter races and showcasing her speed.

She had the fifth-fastest times in Division 1 in both the 50 freestyle (23.60) and 100 freestyle (51.24) and the sixth-fastest in the 200 individual medlay (2:08.11).

While she has had stellar success, Ensing said the key to that success was not thinking to critically about it.

Zeeland's Madison Ensing swims during the girl's 100 yard freestyle against West Ottawa Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at West Ottawa.

"I am definitely excited to see what I can do at state," Ensing said. "It is thinking more about having fun at meets and thinking less about times. That has been the biggest thing."

Zeeland coach Drew Scheerhorn said her training has evolved with her speed and ability as they build her endurance and speed.

"We have added a bit more with her training. When you get to that level, it is not huge changes, but we have made little tweaks to get faster," Scheerhorn said. "She has been a great leader with speed and in the group. That trickles down to the whole team.

While last year was a new experience at a high school state meet, Ensing absorbed plenty of lessons from the meet that she will take into this year's meet at Eastern Michigan.

"Last year definitely showed me what I need to fix and what I need to expect," she said. "It is different than club state, so I did not know what to expect last year. Now I know what to expect and can handle the ups and downs.

Now, Ensing is a veteran and aims for some big finishes, led by her sprinting speed.

