Embiid scores 38 in romp, 76ers rout Hornets 121-82

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 13 rebounds in just 29 minutes, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-82 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.

Embiid scored 12 points in each of the first two quarters before calling it an early night in a game the 76ers (47-22) led by 42 points in the second half.

Embiid also had five assists and was once serenaded in each half with chants of “MVP! MVP!” from the crowd by the many 76ers fans at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center.

James Harden had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Philadelphia, which also got 18 points and five rebounds from Tobias Harris, 13 points from Tyrese Maxey and 12 points from Shake Milton.

Terry Rozier scored 14 points, P.J. Washington had 12 points and six rebounds, and Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 11 points for Charlotte (22-50).

TIP-INS

76ers: Jalen McDaniels, acquired in trade from the Hornets on Feb. 9, wasn’t able to play in the city where he started his career. He missed his second straight game due to a right hip contusion.

Hornets: Rozier celebrated his 29th birthday. And, as a person born on St. Patrick’s Day, Rozier has a “3-17″ tattoo on the back of his head.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Indiana on Saturday.

Hornets: Host Indiana on Monday.