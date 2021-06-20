Embiid fined $35,000, Hawks’ Fernando suspended for Collins altercation

With 4:02 left in an intense Game 6, Atlanta’s John Collins drew an offensive foul on Joel Embiid and both men went to the ground — then Embiid got up and got in Collins’ face.

That will cost him $35,000 — but it’s better than the Hawks’ Bruno Fernandez, who was suspended out of the incident.

Embiid got in Collins’ face and pushed him back with his body. The league said Embiid’s fine was for “escalating the on-court altercation by pursuing Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in an unsportsmanlike manner and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview following an on-court incident.”

Fernando was suspended for one game for breaking one of the cardinal sins of the NBA: “leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation.”

Fernando is not part of the Hawks rotation, this will not impact them in Game 7 Sunday.

