Embiid exits game following awkward landing on leg

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid grimaces after an injury during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    1/4

    Embiid exits game following awkward landing on leg

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid grimaces after an injury during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) grabs his knee after he was injured during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    2/4

    Embiid exits game following awkward landing on leg

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) grabs his knee after he was injured during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid grimaces after an injury during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    3/4

    Embiid exits game following awkward landing on leg

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid grimaces after an injury during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after an injury during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    4/4

    Embiid exits game following awkward landing on leg

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after an injury during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid grimaces after an injury during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) grabs his knee after he was injured during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid grimaces after an injury during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after an injury during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) Joel Embiid left the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Washington Wizards in the third quarter Friday following a dunk that resulted in an awkward landing on his left leg.

Embiid, in his first game back following a week-long absence due to contact tracing, laid on the ground for more than a minute following the play. Medical staff brought a stretcher briefly onto the court, but Embiid eventually rose to his feet and limped off under his own power.

Philadelphia led Washington 80-60 at the time of Embiid's exit. The four-time All-Star had scored 23 points through 20 minutes.

Embiid entered Friday averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds for Philadelphia, which began the day with a half-game lead atop the Eastern Conference.

Embiid missed the Sixers' victory Thursday in the final day of his absence in accordance with the NBA's health and safety protocols, after an exposure to a barber who tested positive to COVID-19 forced him to miss the All-Star Game.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Milwaukee		-667-11-
Washington		+470+11-
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • Sixers star Joel Embiid will not return vs. Wizards with left knee injury

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will not return against the Washington Wizards with a knee injury.

  • Hornets vs. Raptors: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

    The Charlotte Hornets (18-18) can move over .500 on Saturday against a depleted Toronto Raptors (17-20) team on the road.

  • Sixers MVP candidate Joel Embiid suffers scary knee injury vs. Wizards

    Joel Embiid injured his left knee on a dunk against the Wizards but was able to walk off on his own power.

  • 3 observations after Joel Embiid injures knee in Sixers’ win over Wizards

    Joel Embiid returned to the lineup but exited with a left knee injury Friday night in the Sixers' 127-101 win over the Wizards. By Noah Levick

  • Amid point guard uncertainty, Knicks' Tom Thibodeau praises Immanuel Quickley: 'He’s done a terrific job'

    The Knicks' point guard depth is currently one of the team’s biggest question marks.

  • 3 observations: Sixers beat Wizards on the road for 1st time since 2013

    Joel Embiid returns and the Philadelphia 76ers get an easy road win over the Washington Wizards.

  • Rockets at Jazz: Lineups, injury reports, and broadcast info for Friday

    The Jazz are the home team and enter with over a week's worth of rest, while the short-handed Rockets played Thursday in Sacramento.

  • Sixers star Joel Embiid clears COVID protocols, will play vs. Wizards

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will return against the Washington Wizards.

  • LaMelo Ball is remaining a Hornets starter. Here’s who Charlotte should start with him

    Devonte Graham is expected back in the lineup vs. the Pistons tonight after missing 7 games with a sore left knee cap. Answering your Hornets questions in today’s mailbag.

  • Woj: Thunder trade Hamidou Diallo for Svi Mykhailiuk, second-round pick

    The OKC Thunder have reportedly traded Hamidou Diallo to the Detroit Pistons for Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round draft pick via the Houston Rockets.

  • More cap savings as Eagles restructure another veteran

    Brandon Brooks is the next Eagle in line to get a reworked deal. By: Reuben Frank

  • James Harden: ‘When I’m making shots, obviously it’s a blowout’

    James Harden does not need to have a good shooting night to win a game against a good team. But when he does, it's going to be a blowout.

  • 'Just give him the ball': the unsinkable Luka Dončić and the hope of audacity

    The NBA’s best young player was slow off the mark for what many had forecasted as an MVP season, but he’s responded to heightened scrutiny in a way that’s only laid his greatness bare Luka Dončić drives the lane past Brooklyn’s James Harden during a February game against the Nets at the Barclays Center. Photograph: Sarah Stier/Getty Images Deep into the third quarter of a game against Orlando Magic earlier this month, the Dallas Mavericks were defending with a 13-point lead when they snatched the ball and quickly transitioned. Four blue shirts flitted forward downcourt, outnumbering Orlando’s lone defender, until Luka Dončić collected the ball inches from the rim. The best young baller in the world had a simple lay-up before him, but passed it up for the spectacular play: attempting a backwards, no-look bounce pass to where he thought Maximillian Kleber would be arriving. Kleber, however, had stopped running and the pass found no one at all. Within 30 seconds, the lead would shrink to seven points. For some athletes, the indignity of such an elementary mistake might make them think twice before attempting the same thing again. But that is not how Luka Dončić plays basketball. In his short time in the NBA, one of his shining qualities is his audacity. He goes about his work with joy and deep conviction in his ability, which translates to him being unafraid of expressing his talent to the fullest with the most difficult, outrageous passes and shot attempts. A few minutes into the fourth quarter, he rectified his mistake with an identical pass, this time with the added difficulty of being airbound. “You’re constantly talking to players about not jumping in the air and trying to make decisions,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said afterwards, laughing. “I mean, this guy defies a lot of logic when it comes to conventional coaching theories. Luka Doncic “That’s why we give him the ball and let him go.” For the past two and a half seasons, watching Dončić take the ball and go has become one of the most exhilarating sights in sports. He is 6ft 7in with a sturdy frame, but his talents are delicate and pure. He uses his court sense and bottomless toolbox of trickery to humiliate defenders and executes passes that most cannot even see in their dreams. Despite using the ball for so many of the Mavericks’ possessions and deciding the final minutes of most games himself, he is paradoxically unselfish, constantly seeking out teammates and making their lives easier by creating space for them. Since his arrival on US soil in 2018, coaches and pundits have frequently described Dončić as playing the game at his own pace. He does, but sometimes the implication is that his guile makes up for his complete dearth of athleticism. Dončić is some distance from the optimum shape he may one day achieve, but his footwork, agility and the sheer control he has over his body as he drives into the paint to beat his man, accelerating and decelerating at will, is a supreme athletic feat in itself. The starting point for Doncic’s 2020-21 season truly came six months ago in the Disney World bubble when his vicious bullying of quality teams culminated in the masterpiece of his NBA career so far: a 43-point, 17-rebound, 13-assist eruption against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarter-finals, a manic display punctuated with a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer. After two years of filling up the stat sheet for a team that generally draws a fraction of the attention as the NBA’s coastal goliaths, this was the moment his name burst into the stratosphere. He is now a two-time All-Star starter, a member of last year’s All-NBA first team and, on Wednesday, logged his 33rd career triple-double, landing him joint 11th on the all-time list at just 22 years old. He is also now the undeniable leader of the Mavericks. By the start of this season, he was being tabbed as an early MVP favorite. Things have not exactly gone to plan. Dončić was caught out by the decision to start the new season in November and entered it out of shape. His first step was slower, his three-pointer “couldn’t make it in the pool”, in his words. As he quickly worked back to step, the team itself collapsed. Four key players – Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson, Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith – were sidelined due to Covid protocols, while Kristaps Porziņģis struggled with his form and movement on his return from meniscus surgery. By the first week of February, Dallas were 14th of 15 teams in the Western Conference standings and on a six-game losing streak that dropped their record to 9-14. This was all an unfamiliar feeling for Dončić. Throughout his career, he has always been a winner. He was crowned EuroLeague MVP for Real Madrid at 19, and was a leading contributor in Slovenia’s EuroBasket victory the year before, following a youth spent mercilessly battering his contemporaries in Ljubljana. After a blowout loss to Utah Jazz at the end of January, he sounded helpless. “Terrible,” he said. “I never felt like this. We’ve got to do something, because this is not looking good. We’ve got to step up and just talk to each other and play way better than this. It’s mostly effort.” Luka Dončić drives to the basket during the first half of a February game against the Hawks at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Photograph: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images The struggles have presented Dončić in a different light on and off the court. He demonstrated how complete his game is by smartly adjusting to his reality at the beginning of the season. To make up for his slower first step, he began to take a dramatically higher volume of mid-range shots and found immediate success. His defense, often singled out as a weakness, has continued to chart improvement. As critics still questioned his form, he embarked on a personal record of 14 consecutive games with at least 25 points. Criticism will always follow success and the self-awareness with which Dončić has navigated increased scrutiny this year underlines why he has reached these heights so soon in the first place. Even in a world of vicious armchair analysts across social media, there is no harsher critic of Dončić than himself. His explanations to unconvinced reporters that he couldn’t possibly be playing well if his team is losing, even as he’s been nearly averaging a triple-double on the season, have become a common trope. And when his frequent lobbying of referees came under fire, rather than responding defensively when the subject was raised, he owned up to it and pledged to stop. He has mostly kept quiet since. Since the middle of February, the tide has slowly turned for the Mavericks as the team has shaken off Covid and all the complications it has wrought on their season. Dallas have now won 10 of their last 12 games, propelling themselves from 14th to eighth and into the thick of the playoff hunt. It’s also brought the re-emergence of Dončić’s three-pointer, which now looks as polished than ever. He is taking smarter shots and veering more to his favorite spot on the left, but remains capable of exploding from any part of the court and at any time: as the Boston Celtics learned the hard way when he drained a pair of three-pointers in the final 17 seconds to win the game. A grueling second-half slate of 38 games in 68 days will test Dončić’s fitness to its limits, but the weeks, months and years to come are squarely on his side.

  • Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook named finalists for U.S. Olympic roster

    The Wizards have two players among the 57 finalists for the 2021 Summer Olympics U.S. men's basketball roster.

  • As fans return, Flyers keep flat rate, have waiting-list tickets on way

    The Flyers have not raised ticket prices and are embracing the task of finding a way to welcome back all of their fans in the current limited-capacity world. By Jordan Hall

  • Report: Thunder to trade Diallo to Pistons for Mykhailiuk, second-round pick

    Detroit gets the better long-term prospect, that's a win for it in this trade.

  • Shady opens up on the Hall of Fame, retirement, Chip Kelly and more

    All-time Eagles great LeSean McCoy had a number of things to say about his Hall of Fame chances, which he thinks are pretty strong, plus much more. By Reuben Frank

  • Draymond Green jokes about all the times Steph Curry has yelled at him

    "Don't try and be fooled by Steph. He does yell at me."

  • NASCAR at Phoenix betting preview: Defending champ Chase Elliott enters as the favorite

    The defending Cup Series champion is one of six drivers with odds below +1000. Should you bet him on Sunday?

  • David Benavidez shrugs off missing out on Canelo sweepstakes ahead of Ronald Ellis bout

    David Benavidez is 23-0 with 20 KOs, but is a former WBC 168-pound champion because he missed weight his last time out.