Embattled NBA, WNBA team owner to sell squads
Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury who was suspended for making racist remarks, announced he will sell his basketball teams.
Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury who was suspended for making racist remarks, announced he will sell his basketball teams.
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver says he is starting the process of trying to sell both the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.
The University of Kentucky and Lexington police investigated the incident. The players were ultimately not indicted.
The Detroit Tigers were held to three hits in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Right-hander Jordan Lyles tossed a complete game.
Here’s what to know about staying safe from a new form of this deadly drug.
State lottery officials say a $1 million ticket for "The Pick" jackpot was sold at a Phoenix Circle K located at 2120 N. Northern Avenue.
After rewriting the franchise and NFL record books last weekend, what can Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa do for an encore performance?
A former Phoenix Police officer will serve 15 months in prison after she was sentenced for fraudulently receiving a Paycheck Protection Program loan during the COVID-19 pandemic that she claimed would go to veteran charities.
The Lakers are being "prudent" while considering a potential trade for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, according to a new report.
Even when he was in the spotlight dunking, playing for the Pacers, he was thinking about volleyball.
Ime Udoka is reportedly facing a "significant suspension."
The fan who emerged from a dogpile with Aaron Judge's 60th HR gave the valuable piece of memorabilia back to the Yankees star. Here's why.
Former UCLA basketball forward Jalen Hill died recently after going missing in Costa Rica, his family wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday.
The Warriors are well-represented on ESPN's list of the Top 100 players in the NBA. Do you agree with the rankings?
Kevon Looney is already setting new goals for himself as the 2022-23 NBA season quickly approaches.
Patrick Reed has hit out at the actions of DP World Tour at the French Open, which begins on Thursday, saying that their treatment of him as a LIV rebel has been “a slap in the face”.
Here are the pairings, matchups and tee times for Thursday's opening foursomes session at the 14th Presidents Cup.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed how he will coach the team coming off their 2022 NBA championship.
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reportedly is facing possible disciplinary action, including a significant suspension, for violating organizational guidelines.