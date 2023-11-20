'It was an embarrassment': Auburn football trying to snap out of 'fog' ahead of Iron Bowl

AUBURN — Coach Hugh Freeze questioned his team's readiness immediately following Auburn football's stunning loss to New Mexico State on Saturday.

His tune hasn't changed, or perhaps its hardened, after watching the film.

"About as disappointing as I've been in coaching with Saturday's effort," Freeze said of the game at his weekly press conference Monday. "It was an embarrassment. It can't happen like that. It starts with me. I have to get our coaches and our players ready to play, and I obviously missed the mark tremendously.

"It's frustrating and sickening to watch. Jerry Kill's crew did exactly what they needed to do to win the game, and give them credit. They're a really good football team. But we did not respond in anyway. That is very frustrating."

Freeze said he hadn't met with team in mass since the loss, but he got together with his culture council, which is a group made up of leaders on the roster.

"I'm ticked off," Freeze said. "I hope they're ticked off. I haven't seem them yet. We've got to learn from that for sure, but very disappointing."

Given the emotional effects of a devastating loss, and the desire to make up for it, is Freeze concerned about his team spending too much of their energy throughout the week in practice and not saving enough fight for the Iron Bowl?

"I haven't given that a lot of thought, because I'm so ticked off at the way we played," Freeze said. "I think the biggest temptation you have right now is trying to make sure you don't overdo the game plan and try to do too much because you think you've got to do this, this, this and this and this to have a chance to to win against one of the elite teams in the country. I think you've got to guard against that, for sure.

"The over amped up (part)? I haven't sensed (that) because most everybody I've seen, it's like they're in a fog from what happened Saturday. We've got to snap out of that fast, and so I need to see (the players) a little amped up come practice today and tomorrow."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: