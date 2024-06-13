An embarrassing statistic for the Commanders defense

The then-Washington Redskins were so good in 1991 that they shut out three different teams. That was Washington’s last Super Bowl season, and the team featured one of the best offenses and defenses in the NFL.

It was Sept. 30, 1991, the last time Washington pitched a shutout — a 23-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

You read that correctly: Washington hasn’t shut down an opponent in 33 years. Washington has had some excellent defensive teams over the years, including when Gregg Williams coached the defense. But the Commanders haven’t shut out anyone.

Warren Sharp posted a graphic this week showing the number of years since all 32 NFL teams last had a shutout.

The Commanders were last at 33 years.

years since last defensive shutout 1 – CLE, MIA, TB, DAL, JAX, LAC, NO, MIN

2 – SF, NE

3 – BUF, GB, TEN, DEN, IND

4 – CAR

6 – LAR, DET, PHI, BAL

7 – ARI

9 – SEA

10 – CIN

12 – ATL, LV

13 – PIT, KC

14 – CHI, HOU

15 – NYJ, NYG

31… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 9, 2024

The most amazing part of this graphic is all the blank space between Washington and the next-closest team. It has been 15 years since the Jets and Giants have shut out someone. That means the Commanders’ streak is 18 years longer than the next teams.

Pitching a shutout in the NFL isn’t easy. Even great defenses allow points, whether it’s a field goal or short fields leading to a score. But at some point, you’d think Washington would get lucky and play someone worse. The Commanders have played worse teams over the past 33 years and still found ways to allow points and lose.

Even more remarkable is the assets Washington has used on its defense. From 2017-21, the Commanders used a first-round pick on a defensive player — four defensive linemen.

There have been ugly games over the years, but no shutouts.

Could that change in 2024 under new head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr? The Commanders should be better defensively in 2024. Quinn and Whitt have a track record of getting the most out of their players, and Washington has added some impact defenders this offseason.

While they will be better, Washington’s streak will likely increase to 34 years next season.

