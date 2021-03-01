‘This was embarrassing’: Rockets lose 11th straight in historic loss to Memphis

In a historic defeat at home, the Rockets lost to the Grizzlies, 133-84 (box score), on Sunday at Toyota Center. By margin, it was the biggest win in Memphis franchise history, and the third-largest loss for Houston.

It’s the 11th straight loss for the Rockets (11-21), who shot the lowest percentage from the field (27.7%) of any game in team history. Houston shot 4-of-45 on 3-pointers (8.9%). Their 23 made field goals tied the lowest of any game by the Rockets, ever.

Asked if this was rock bottom for the Rockets, head coach Stephen Silas responded postgame: “I hope so. This was embarrassing.” It’s now the franchise’s longest losing streak in more than 20 years.

Veteran point guard John Wall led the Rockets with 14 points, but he shot just 4-of-16 from the field (25.0%). He had five turnovers and did not have any assists, rebounds, steals, or blocks.

The Grizzlies were led by strong bench performance from Justise Winslow (20 points) and Brandon Clarke (16 points, 12 rebounds), each in just 21 minutes. Overall, the Grizzlies (15-15) had more combined points from their reserves (85) than Houston’s entire team did in the game.

If that wasn't the worst game in franchise history, it's on the extreme short list. Back at it again tomorrow vs Cleveland. — Craig Ackerman (@ca_rockets) March 1, 2021

Grizzlies 133, Rockets 84. Rockets with the worst shooting (27.7 %) in franchise history and 23 FGs, matching their fewest ever. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 1, 2021

Victor Oladipo did not play due to planned maintenance on the front end of a back-to-back for the Rockets, with Cleveland set to visit Toyota Center on Monday night. Oladipo should return for that game, though the status of Wall is not yet clear. To this point in the season, neither veteran guard has participated in both ends of a back-to-back scenario. As has been the case throughout the 11-game losing streak, star center Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) remained out, as well.

For now, see below for postgame reaction from a somber locker room. Monday’s game versus the Cavaliers tips off at 8:00 p.m. Central.

