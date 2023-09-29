After embarrassing loss, does Notre Dame now have to run the table to reach the CFP

How about Notre Dame? They fall and allow Ohio State to drive in 85 seconds and score a touchdown with one second left to win it. The most embarrassing fact is that Notre Dame had only 10 players on the field when Ohio State scored. The MVP? We told you it would be defensive coach Jim Knowles and arguably it was. The Irish totaled 351 total yards and their premier quarterback, Sam Hartman, finished a pedestrian 17-of-25 for 175 yards. The Irish now need to probably run the table to have a chance to qualify for the CFP. They are a solid team on both sides of the ball and still in it to win it for the first time since 1988.

Is prime time over for Coach Sanders?

As predicted here, the bubble burst on Coach Prime at Oregon, when Colorado was embarrassed, 42-6. In fact, of the six Top 25 contests we picked, we went 5-0 with one push — Ohio State over Notre Dame, 17-14. (That means if you bet a five-team parlay, you would have won $2,500 on a $100 wager.) We're now 8-2 against the spread this year. While thousands pay others to do their "research," we're crushing it for free. The Buffs, now unranked, get to redeem themselves against No. 8 USC at home this week. Don't count on it. Having said that, we told you if Sanders won six games, he should be considered for coach of the year. But whether you're rooting for him or against him, you're watching him.

More: Ken Schreiber isn't buying the hype — on Coach Prime or much else after 2 weeks

Iowa needs new blood... and a new coach

Iowa once again proved they are frauds as they failed to show up against No. 7 Penn State, losing 31-0. They have an inept offense and need some fresh blood. It's time coach Kirk Ferentz, in his 25th year, resign. In 2020, he survived accusations of racial bias because of his overall record and his relationship with the schools' leaders. But the program has slipped considerably, he retained his son Brian as offensive coordinator even though their offense was one of the worst in the country last year and it reared its ugly head already. Iowa must move on to its next chapter.

Michigan State fires Mel Tucker

Michigan State made it official and fired their coach Mel Tucker for cause. Now Tucker is now suing for the balance of his contract ($79 million). MSU was part of the Larry Nassar saga, who was an assistant professor at MSU in 2017 and sexually assaulted many young women. He's currently serving sentences totaling over 300 years for various sexual assault convictions. You think Michigan State wants any part of this suit? The question is why the administrators at MSU hid the accusations against Tucker until it was leaked when they immediately suspended Tucker. The answer — a coverup. Shame on them. For his part, Tucker continues to talk by releasing statements expressing his inappropriate conduct did not warrant sufficient cause to terminate his contract. But it doesn't matter because this is only about how much MSU will pay for Tucker's silence.

Clemson about to pay exit fee

The rumors are rampant that Clemson is going to pay the grant of rights payment of $120 million to leave the ACC now and go to the SEC in 2025. If that happens, you can kiss the ACC good-bye. Long ago, it said here no matter what happens in the foreseeable future, the conference's demise is inevitable as we know it and the clock is simply ticking. Stay tuned.

This week's picks

No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1)-6 at No. 17 Duke (4-0): Maybe the biggest home game in Duke history. The Blue Devils have a dual-threat quarterback in Riley Leonard who doesn't turn the ball over. They are 4-0 for the first time since 2018 with the biggest win being Clemson. It's clear that victory is not as impressive now as it was then. The Irish will control the line of scrimmage and as long as they show the same passion they did against Ohio State, it's their game to lose. Sam Hartman rebounds to lead the Irish to a huge win.

No. 10 Utah (4-0)+4 at No. 19 Oregon State (3-1): This game is Friday night in Corvallis. The Beavers lost a tough one on the road last week to Washington State, 38-35. Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei played poorly, completing 17-of-34 for 198 yards and one interception. There is something special about Utah and their coach Kyle Whittingham. You have to beat them because they do not beat themselves. Don't know if quarterback Cameron Rising starts after not playing all year, backup Nate Johnson is serviceable. The Utes find a way.

No. 13 LSU (3-1)-2 at No. 20 Mississippi (3-1): LSU will only go as far as quarterback Jayden Daniels takes them. They were fortunate to defeat Arkansas, 34-31, last week. Daniels was a solid 20-of-29 for 320 yards with one interception. The Tigers continue to give up big plays on offense. Ole Miss thought this was their year to defeat Alabama last week but instead lost, 24-10. They were the less talented team. The same is true here. Quarterback Jaxson Dart had two turnovers and the offense totaled just over 300 yards. LSU's defense, when disciplined, is special. They pull out a the victory.

No. 24 Kansas (4-0) +17 at No. 3 Texas (4-0): The last time Kansas was for 4-0 was 108 years ago. Their coach Lance Leipold is enjoying the "ride" but they needed two defensive scores to do it. Texas just has too much talent starting with their quarterback Quinn Ewers who has thrown for over 1,000 yards. Receiver Xavier Worthy is elite with world-class speed. This game is also in Austin, so fuhgeddaboudit! Longhorns have played to their competition so expect this to be closer than expected as Texas looks to Oklahoma next week.

Where am I going? To the nation's heartland — Lincoln, Nebraska, as the Huskers host No. 2 Michigan. Memorial stadium will be sold out for the 391st consecutive time dating back to 1962. The best fans in the country. Take the 14.5 points because Nebraska usually plays it close before losing. Another chance for to make a huge stride under Matt Rhule. If they happen pull it off, I want to be there. Lastly, the wedding was great and for the first time in decades, the television was turned off on a fall Saturday. Thanks for all of your wishes as I get back in the saddle.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Notre Dame loses, Coach Prime's bubble burst Michigan State Mel Tucker