'Embarrassing': Ducks rip Coyotes' Jay Beagle for cross-check, 'cowardly' fight on Troy Terry

The Anaheim Ducks didn't appreciate a cross-check and the subsequent punches thrown by Arizona Coyotes forward Jay Beagle during Friday night's game.

Anaheim was leading 5-0 late in the third period when forward Trevor Zegras, a 21-year-old rookie of the year candidate, tried to pry a puck in the crease of Coyotes goalie Josef Korenar.

The 6-3, 210-pound Beagle took exception and hit Zegras in the back. Forward Troy Terry, who is 6-feet, 185 pounds, came to Zegras' defense and proceeded to get punched several times by the 36-year-old Beagle before he fell to the ice.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

Beagle was given a five-minute fighting major along with a game misconduct and a two-minute cross checking penalty. Terry got a two-minute roughing penalty.

Arizona Coyotes center Jay Beagle (83) and right wing Hudson Fasching (24) fight with Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) and defenseman Cam Fowler (4) during the third period.

"I think it's embarrassing, I think it's a bad look for the league, and for the player that did it, I think it's a bad look and he should be (expletive) punished," Zegras said. "[The puck] was 100% loose. I get that you're going to hit me in the back, but you don't punch a guy when he's down, especially a [31]-goal scorer in the NHL who's a superstar."

Zegras scored a lacrosse-style goal in the victory for Anaheim, which broke an 11-game losing streak. Zegras has 17 goals and 50 points this season. Beagle has one goal in 25 games during his 12th NHL season.

"[He's a] coward," Ducks head coach Dallas Eakins said, according to The Orange County Register. "It was cowardly. [Terry] was cut wide open and basically defenseless. Not a good sight. There was a scrum at the front of the net and usually that just turns into a scrum, and our 31-goal scorer is there. I've coached Troy Terry for four years now and I've never seen him in any kind of a fight. A guy who's got two goals is pounding away on him. It's not a good look."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ducks rip 'cowardly' and 'embarrassing' altercation from Jay Beagle