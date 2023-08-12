Who is Emanuel Wilson, No. 31 running back for the Green Bay Packers? He had breakout performance vs. the Bengals.

Emanuel Wilson is a name Green Bay Packers fans likely will be hearing more of during the preseason if he keeps having performances like he did Friday night in Cincinnati.

The rookie running back rushed for 111 yards with two touchdowns, including an 80-yard score in the fourth quarter, in the team's 36-19 win over the Bengals.

The night was personal for Wilson.

"Today marks 14 years of the day my father was taken for me," he tweeted earlier Friday. "Today is also my first NFL game and I'm blessed to have the opportunity to play on this day."

Who is Wilson? Get to know him here:

Who is Emanuel Wilson?

He's a rookie running back who signed with the Packers on May 22.

The Denver Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agent May 12, but he was released three days later.

What's Emanuel Wilson's age, height and weight?

He is 24 years old.

Wilson is 5-foot-11 and 226 pounds.

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) is congratulated after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

What was Emanuel Wilson's 40-yard dash time?

4.62 seconds.

What is Emanuel Wilson's number?

No. 31.

What were Emanuel Wilson's highlights at Fort Valley State?

Long touchdown runs are nothing new for the speedster.

Take a look at a game from last season when he scored from 87 yards out for Fort Valley State against Tuskegee.

What were Emanuel Wilson's stats at Fort Valley State?

Across two seasons at Fort Valley State, a Division II school, he rushed for 2,206 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. His 6.2 yards per carry shows he has breakaway capabilities.

His senior year he earned Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player of the year and offensive player of the year after rushing for 1,371 yards and 17 touchdowns on 209 carries. He had two 200-yard rushing games.

Those numbers helped him land second-team All-America honors.

He began his college career at Johnson C. Smith University, a private HBCU, in 2019.

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. He scored on two touchdown runs, including an 80-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Who are Packers running backs in front of Emanuel Wilson?

Wilson likely still has some work to do to make the Packers' roster for their Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears.

After Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon at the top of the Packers' running back depth chart, there is third-year player Patrick Taylor, second-year back Tyler Goodson and 2023 seventh-round draft pick Lew Nichols, who was inactive Friday.

